Truck crushes two brothers to death on their way to visit parent in Ekiti

Tragedy struck, on Sunday evening, in Ikere-Ekiti, Ikere Local Government Area of Ekiti State, as two brothers were crushed to death by a truck.

The victims; Ojo Hezekiah Abidemi (25) and Ojo Ayomide (21), were students of University of Nigeria, Nsukka, a degree programme affiliated to the College of Education, Ikere-Ekiti.

A source informed Tribune Online that the victims were travelling to Akure, Ondo State capital on a motorcycle to see their parents when the fatal accident happened.

The source said it took the intervention of spirited individuals to stop some rampaging youths, who wanted to set the truck ablaze.

The source said: “The two students were on a motorcycle and were going to Akure when they collided with a truck and died on the spot.

“The victims had branched to buy fuel at a petrol station and when they left and entered the road, a moving truck which was on a high speed overran them and the two died instantly.”

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, ASP Sunday Abutu, said the two were killed by a moving truck and their bodies had been deposited in the morgue.

The PPRO said: “It was sad and unfortunate that two young men could be killed due to avoidable accident.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that it was a case of collision and we appeal to motorists and other road users to always exercise restraint on roads.”

He added that the driver of the truck had been arrested and detained by the police for interrogation.

