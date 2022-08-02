Truck crushes ‘okada rider’, passenger to death in Kogi

By Yekini Jimoh - Lokoja
A 60-year-old commercial motorcyclist and father of 30 children, Abdulsalam Ibrahim, has been killed alongside his passenger when a tipper rammed into his motorcycle along Ganaja junction in Lokoja, Kogi State.

An eyewitness account disclosed to Tribune online that the accident which occured on Monday was a result of reckless riding of a commercial Keke NAPEP who left his lane to another lane and was avoided by a trailer heading to Ajaokuta axis.

The source said in an effort to avoid the Keke NAPEP, the Okada commercial rider was bushed from his lane by the trailer and the rider and his passenger died on the spot after being crushed by the truck.

Speaking on the accident, the Kogi State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC), Commander Stephen Dawulung, said “The man, Abdulsalam Ibrahim, a 60-year old commercial motorcyclist and his passenger were killed by the tipper truck at Ganaja Junction in Lokoja.

“The incident was tragic and very unfortunate,” he said.

He regretted that the accident cut short the life of the bread-winner of 30 children and his passenger.

“The accident was a case of hit and run because by the time we responded to the distress call to the area immediately after it happened, the driver and the tipper were nowhere to be found.

“Eyewitnesses told us that immediately the accident happened, the tipper driver zoomed off leaving the victims’ mangled bodies on the road for sympathisers,” he said.

He noted that officers deposited the corpse of the man at the Morgue of Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja, while that of the passenger was at Ankuri hospital morgue, Lokoja.

Dawulung urged motorists to always observe safety measures including speed limits.

He also advised motorcyclists to always put on their helmets to avoid head injuries.

Also speaking on the accident, Malam Musa Baba-Aliyu, Chairman of Kogi Motorcycle Riders’ Association, said that the deceased rider was an indigene of Katsina and a bonafide member of the union.

Baba-Aliyu also explained that Ibrahim was trying to avoid the trailer when the accident occured.

