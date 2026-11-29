A chieftain of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in Edo State, Comrade John Ovie, popularly known as JB, has been crushed to death by a truck belonging to a cement company in a fatal road accident at Idogbo Bypass, Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area.

Ovie, a political leader in Ward 8 of Ikpoba-Okha, reportedly died on Friday morning while attempting to cross the Benin Bypass to meet a client over a contract he was expected to execute.

Sources said the deceased had received a phone call from the client early in the morning, prompting him to leave his residence for the meeting, which was reportedly scheduled beyond the Idogbo Bypass.

A video of the incident circulating on social media showed the victim’s mangled body covered with plantain leaves, while residents and sympathisers gathered at the scene, mourning his death.

A member of the NDC in Ward 8, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Ovie had spent time with friends on Thursday night before returning home, adding that the early morning phone call was what made him leave his house.

“I was surprised to hear what happened on Friday to JB. I was informed that he spent time with some of his friends on Thursday night before going home.

“It was the person who called him that made him leave the house that early, before the truck crushed him at Idogbo,” she said.

The party member described Ovie as a prominent grassroots mobiliser whose political journey spanned different parties, adding that his death had created a vacuum within the party’s structure in Ikpoba-Okha.

She said Ovie, who was formerly the Labour Party chairman in Ward 8, followed Peter Obi to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) before joining the NDC, where he remained one of the party’s organisers and mobilisers.

The NDC Ward 8 Chairman, Mr Presley Abifade, in a condolence statement, described the deceased as a unifying figure whose influence extended beyond party affiliations, saying his death was a painful loss to the political community.

Abifade said Ovie was known for his jovial disposition, accommodating nature and ability to relate freely with people across political divides, noting that he built relationships based on friendship, humanity and mutual respect.

He added that the deceased contributed to the political development of the community as a former Labour Party ward chairman and remained an active mobiliser in the NDC until his death.

According to him, Ovie’s absence would be deeply felt at political meetings, community gatherings and other engagements, describing him as a dependable voice, brother, friend and grassroots leader.

The NDC chairman also expressed sympathy with the deceased’s wife, children and other family members, praying that God would grant them the strength to cope with the loss and find comfort in the memories of their loved one.