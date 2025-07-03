Truck carrying cement kills Police inspector in Ogun

A police inspector, Afolabi Adeola, was tragically killed after being struck by a truck at a checkpoint along the Abeokuta–Sagamu expressway in Ogun State.

The incident took place on Sunday around 12:30 p.m. near the Judiciary Complex checkpoint in Abeokuta. The truck, loaded with 900 bags of cement, was reportedly approaching the checkpoint at high speed when the accident occurred.

Before colliding with the officer, the truck had also crashed into another truck that had stopped at the checkpoint in compliance with police traffic control. The impact of the crash fatally injured Inspector Adeola, who was on official duty at the time.

He was rushed to a hospital in Lagos, where he died on Monday shortly after undergoing an X-ray.

According to a report by security analyst Zagazola Makama on X, officers from the traffic unit visited the scene, documented the crash, and recovered both vehicles for further investigation. The suspects involved are expected to be arraigned in court on Wednesday, July 3.

Meanwhile, the Ogun State Police Command is yet to release any stement concerning the incident.

