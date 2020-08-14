One person suspected to be the conductor of a Mack Trailer with registration number RUM646XA has lost his life on Friday morning, in a fatal motor accident, which occurred around 6:30 am in between the two bridges at Agulu Lake, along Nanka-Agulu road, Anambra state.

Eyewitness account that the Mack Truck was driven by one Chukwunaru Chibruisi, and laden with Diesel lost control while trying to negotiate a sharp bend near Agulu lake bridge and crashed inside the bush. As a result, the diesel spilled on the ground and the truck conductor (name yet unknown) whose body was dismembered following the accident died on the spot.

Confirming the incident in a statement, Anambra State Sector Public Education Officer, Federal Road Safety Corps FRSC, Pascal A. Anigbo said the deceased was confirmed dead by doctors at St. Joseph Hospital Agulu, where he was rushed to.

He said, “The crash involved a Mack Trailer with registration number RUM646XA. The driver whose identity was given as, “Wilson Chukwunaru Chibruisi”, was reported to have lost control of the vehicle, due to high level of speed, resulting in the fatal crash.

“The obstruction caused was cleared by the combined efforts of operatives from the FRSC, NPF, DSS and Fire Service.

“The Sector Commander Federal Road Safety Corps Anambra State, CC Andrew A. Kumapayi is saddened by the unfortunate crash which could have been easily averted if the driver had maintained recommended speed limit, while also applying common sense speed limit.

“He, therefore, warns motorists against over speeding and other forms of dangerous driving, stating that drivers who are caught driving recklessly will be sanctioned. He sends his condolences to the family of the deceased victim.

