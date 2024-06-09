In what appears to be brewing trouble within the ranks of the Yahoo Boy No Laptop (YBNL) records family, a prominent member of the label, Ahmed Ololade, otherwise known as Asake, has deleted all pictures and events associating him with the label.

Additionally, he has unfollowed everyone on Instagram, including Olamide, the founder and his mentor who played a crucial role in his rise to fame.

Asake, a talented artist known for his unique style, gained prominence under the guidance of Olamide and YBNL Nation.

His journey from an emerging artiste to a recognised name in the Nigerian music industry was significantly boosted by the platform and support provided by YBNL.

Olamide’s mentorship was instrumental in shaping Asake’s career, helping him navigate the complexities of the music world.

The recent actions of Asake on social media have left fans and industry insiders puzzled.

By deleting all his Instagram photos and unfollowing everyone, including key figures like Olamide, Asake has sparked widespread speculation about the reasons behind such a drastic decision.

While Asake has yet to make a public statement, several theories are being considered, it was gathered that Asake might be dealing with personal issues or mental health challenges.

It is believed that the singer might also be taking a break from social media and one of the ways to deal with it is to pull down all posts and pictures on the popular platform.

Another reason believed to be behind Asake’s move is that he may be preparing for a major rebranding or the launch of a new project.

It is common with celebrities to sometimes clear their social media profiles to mark the beginning of a new phase in their careers.

There is also speculation about a potential fallout between Asake and YBNL’s management. Such conflicts, if true, could lead to symbolic gestures like unfollowing on social media to indicate a severance of ties.

As of the time of putting this report together, fans of Asake are concerned about the singer’s lack of communication, further fuelling speculation and worry.

Whether it’s a personal decision, a strategic career move, or a sign of internal conflict within YBNL, his actions have undoubtedly stirred discussions and unease among fans and peers alike.

