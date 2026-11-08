Troops rescue three female kidnap victims in Plateau

Troops from Operation Enduring Peace (OPEP) rescued three female kidnap victims after confronting their abductors in Makundang village, Mangor District, Bokkos Local Government Area, Plateau State.

Sunday Tribune learned that they were rescued at around 5:50 p.m. on Thursday by troops from OPEP Sector 5, who had launched a search-and-rescue operation after receiving a distress call about a kidnapping incident.

According to security sources, troops were quickly deployed to the area and made contact with the kidnappers, who reportedly abandoned their victims and fled into the surrounding bush in response to security pressure.

The rescued victims were identified as Miss FatigiAguna, 19; LovinaBawa, 18; and BarshebaAppolos, 18.

Captain Polycarp ChinonsoOteh, spokesperson for Operation Enduring Peace, confirmed the development on Saturday, saying the operation was part of security personnel’s ongoing efforts to protect lives and property across the Joint Operations Area.

Oteh thanked residents for their cooperation with security agencies and urged them to continue providing credible and timely information to help security officers restore long-term peace in the area.

He urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious movements or activities to security agencies, emphasizing that public cooperation was critical to the success of ongoing operations.