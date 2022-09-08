Troops rescue three Chibok girls with children, 19 abductees ― DHQ

The Military High Command on Thursday said that the troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security forces have again rescued three abducted Chibok girls with their children and 19 others while over 200 terrorists were neutralised, including five high-profiled commanders of the dreaded Boko Haram/Islamic of West Africa Province (ISWAP) group in the last two weeks in the renewed efforts to end insurgency activities in the country.

Director, Defence Media Operations, Major General Musa Danmadami, stated this in Abuja at the bi-weekly press briefing on the operational activities of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies from the various operational theatres across the six geopolitical zones of the country.

He said that a total of 556 suspected BH/ISWAP terrorists and their families, comprising 115 adult males, 189 females and 252 children, surrendered to their own troops at different locations during the period under review.

According to him, “troops rescued three abducted Chibok girls named Jinkai Yama, Falmata Lawal and Asabe Ali who were on serial 3, 20 and 24 of the abducted Chibok girls’ list.

“They were rescued at different locations with their children and 19 other abductees. Also, a suspected foreign logistic supplier and arms dealer to the Boko Haram Terrorists/Islamic State of West Africa Province named Mallam Abatcha Bukar was equally arrested with assorted injections, two automated teller machine cards and the sum of N294,520.00 only.”

General Danmadami said that the rescue operation took place when troops of Operation HADIN KAI conducted operational activities at the fringes of various villages and communities in Yobe State.

He explained that the land and air component of Operation HADIN KAI in a coordinated attack on identified terrorist enclaves in Borno State neutralisation of a large number of the insurgents, while the land component mopped up the fleeing terrorists

He further added that all the arrested suspects and recovered items have been handed over to the appropriate authority while the surrendered terrorists and their families were being profiled for further action.

Speaking further, he disclosed the troops of Operation Delta Safe discovered and destroyed 67 illegal refining sites, 11 wooden boats, 218 storage tanks, 168 cooking ovens, and 61 dugout pits within the period under review.

According to him, “troops also recovered 2.07 million litres of crude oil, 706,000 litres of Automotive Gas Oil, 15,500 litres of Dual Purpose Kerosene and 67,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit.

“Eight trucks, three pumping machines, three outboard engines and three generators were also recovered, while five pipeline vandals were also arrested.

“All recovered items were handed over to the relevant authority for further action,” he said.

On the operations of the troops in the South East zone, Gen Danmadami said that the military and other security agencies had sustained the momentum in the fight against the illegal activities of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and other criminals within the zone.

He said the troops had on August 29, encountered IPOB/ESN criminals at Idemiri in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra and eliminated two of them while others fled with gunshot wounds.

He added that police operatives also raided IPOB/ESN camp at Izombe in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo, killing five of the criminals and recovering a cache of arms and a large quantity of hard drugs.

In the South West Zone, the spokesman said the troops of 81 Division, on August 26, foiled an attempt to smuggle 792 parcels of illicit drugs suspected to be cannabis sativa into the country.

The consignment worth about N10 million was intercepted by the troops at a checkpoint along Ilaro-Benin Republic border.

According to him, “similarly, the joint border patrol troops conducted anti-smuggling operations at Sawa Sawa village along Owode-Apa bush path in Badagry Local Government Area of Lagos State.

“Similar operation was carried out at Oke-Agbede Waterside in Imeko Afon Local Government Area, Oyan Waterside, Yewa South, Yewa North and Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State.

“Consequently, a total of 449 Jerri cans of PMS (30 litres), 529 (50kg) bags of foreign rice and one vehicle were recovered.

“All recovered items were handed over to the Nigerian Customs Service in Abeokuta, Ogun State.”

• Dimises alleged involvement of security forces in oil theft, illegal bunkering in Niger Delta

While responding to a question on the alleged of military personnel and security operatives in oil theft and illegal bunkering, the Director of Defence Information, Maj.-Gen. Jimmy Akpor said the allegations were unfounded and should be disregarded

Akpor pointed out that the major stakeholders in the oil and gas industry had an understanding of the workings of the industry, saying it was unfair to drag the military into the activities of the criminals.

He said the Armed Forces and other security agencies had continued to do their best to safeguard the nation’s economic assets in the oil-rich region and in the entire nation.

The military high command commended Nigerian troops’ efforts in the various theatres of operation across the Country, media community was also acknowledged their partnership while urging Nigerians to continue to provide prompt and creditable information on the activities of enemies of our beloved nation in their locality.