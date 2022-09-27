Troops rescue seven kidnapped victims in Kaduna

Troops of Operation Forest Sanity rescued seven kidnapped persons during a patrol between Birnin Gwari and Chikun local government areas of the state.

This was contained in a statement issued by the commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan on Tuesday.

The statement noted that following operational feedback, the troops came under fire from bandits while on patrol along the Birnin Gwari-Gayam-Kuriga-Manini axis.

In turn, “the troops returned fire and promptly subdued the bandits, who fled into the forests, leaving behind the captives in their custody.

” The troops then rescued the seven victims, who are identified as follows: Joseph Ishaku, John Bulus, Gloria Shedrack (and her four children) Jimre She’d rack, Jonathan Shedrack, Angelina Shedrack and Abigail Shedrack.

“The Government of Kaduna State commended the troops and thanked them for their brave efforts in rescuing the victims.

“The seven victims have been reunited with their families,” the statement declared.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FG’s Order To Vice-Chancellors To Resume, A Joke Taken Too Far ― Ebonyi ASUU Chairman

The chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) Ebonyi State chapter comrade Ikechukwu Igwenyi has described the federal government’s order that all vice-chancellors, and lecturers return to school as a joke taken too far.….

Ousted Delta Traditional Ruler Reinstated

A Delta traditional ruler of Agbarho, His Royal Majesty, Sampson Ogugu I, the Osuvie of Agbarho kingdom, who was dethroned has been reinstated..…

CAF disqualifies Volcan Club de Moroni from C/League

The Interclub Organising Committee of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has disqualified Volcan Club de Moroni from the ongoing 2022/2023 CAF Champions League……





Qatar 2022: Blame players for England’s woes — Sterling

Raheem Sterling has said England’s players must take responsibility for their poor form ahead of the 2022 World Cup campaign in Qatar, adding the team are in the right hands under manager Gareth Southgate.…