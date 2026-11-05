Troops rescue nine kidnap victims, recover 108 livestock in Kebbi

Troops of the Joint Task Force North-West, Operation Fansan Yamma, have rescued nine kidnapped victims and recovered 108 livestock during separate operations in Danko-Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

The operations, conducted on November 3, 2026, covered the Danko general area, Sabon Tunga and Binoni villages, following reports of bandit attacks, kidnapping and cattle rustling.

The Acting Media Information Officer of the task force, Captain Tamuno Sinivie, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

Sinivie said troops of Sector 2 responded to a distress call about suspected bandits who had invaded the Danko general area, kidnapped residents and rustled cattle.

He said the troops mobilised to the area and engaged the suspected bandits, forcing them to flee and abandon their captives.

According to him, the operation led to the rescue of two victims, identified as Barbuga Bawashe, 26, and Barka Dakaji, 61, while 34 cows and 74 rams were recovered.

In a related operation, Sinivie said troops rescued seven other kidnapped victims in Sabon Tunga and Binoni villages.

He added that the victims, who had reportedly spent several months in captivity, escaped from their captors amid sustained military operations in the area.

The rescued victims were identified as Muhammad Dogonta, 60; Zakari Yahu, 32; Basara Sheu, 10; Adam Shehu, 12; Hatsat Umar, 14; Albaria Hamsu, 12; and Yehusa Lawali, 35.

The military spokesman said the victims had been handed over to the District Head of Unashi for onward reunion with their families.

He reaffirmed the task force’s commitment to protecting lives and property across its operational areas.

Sinivie also urged residents to support ongoing military operations by providing timely and credible information to security agencies.