The troops of the 103 Battalion (Rear) of the 82 Division, Nigerian Army, currently on Operation UDO KA II, rescued Dr Maxwell Ayim between Four Corners and Agbogwe Junction in Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State.

This information was provided in a statement issued in Enugu on Saturday by Lt.-Col. Jonah Unuakhalu, acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, 82 Division, Nigerian Army.

Unuakhalu mentioned that Ayim was rescued unhurt on Thursday.

The rescue operation was initiated when troops deployed at the Udi checkpoint received a distress call from the police regarding the incident.

Upon arrival, the troops encountered the kidnappers. Due to the troops’ superior firepower, the criminal gang members fled in disarray with gunshot wounds into the nearby bushes.

The army spokesperson further stated that the gallant troops, during further exploration of the gang’s withdrawal route, found the victim abandoned by the gang.

“The troops proceeded to rescue the victim. He has since been reunited with his family after preliminary medical checks.

The Joint Task Force Operation UDO KA II calls on the law-abiding citizens of Enugu and the South-East region in general not to relent in providing timely, credible, and reliable information.

This will help put an end to the spiral of kidnapping activities and other criminality within the region.

Operation UDO KA II will continue combating crime and criminality in accordance with the existing rules and regulations guiding its operations,” he said.

