Troops rescue 3, destroy bandits’ camps in Kaduna forests

Troops of Operation Forest Sanity in their continued fight patrols in Chikun/Kachia/Kajuru LGAs of Kaduna State have rescued three kidnapped victims, while several bandit camps were destroyed.

A statement issued by the commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan on Wednesday noted that feedback to the Kaduna State Government revealed that the troops engaged bandits around Kwanti, Chikun LGA.

It disclosed that “As the bandits fled into the forest, they left behind four motorcycles recovered by the troops. The troops burned down the dozens of camps in sight.

“Upon securing the area, the troops found two male kidnapped victims, identified as Muntaka Abubakar and Nwabueze John.

Also, corpses of two unidentified female victims who had been killed by the bandits were discovered.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

The corpses were evacuated while the rescued victims were reunited with their families after first aid was administered to one of them who was carrying an injury.

Another kidnapped victim, 85-year-old Tabawa Laraba, was rescued by the troops in Kuzo general area. She was examined and debriefed before being reunited with her family.

“The troops extended fighting patrols to Abrom, Gabachuwa, and Kujeni forest areas spanning Kajuru, Chikun, and Kachia LGAs.

“Bandits similarly fled their camps on sighting the advancing forces. The troops dislodged the camps, and recovered two damaged AK-47 rifles along with three mobile phones, some military uniforms, and materials for making explosives,





“The Kaduna State Government thanked and commended the troops for the successful operations and rescue of the victims while sending heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims executed by the bandits.

“The Kaduna State Government appeals to citizens to volunteer information on suspicious individuals seeking medical assistance or refuge in these areas, by reaching out to the Operations Room on 09034000060 and 08170189999.

“The offensive operations to the bandits’ enclaves will continue, the statement declared.