Troops rescue 23 kidnap victims, arrest bandits’ informant, recover 75 rustled animals in Kastina ― DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) on Wednesday said that troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI have rescued 23 kinap victims including 18 women, five children, as well recovered 75 rustled animals from bandits in their efforts to safeguard lives and properties in the North Central zone of the country.

According to the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Major General John Enenche, said the operation was executed on Tuesday following credible information on armed bandits’ activities at Wurma Village in Kurfi Local Government Area of the state.

He explained that the troops in conjunction with personnel of the Nigeria Police Force swiftly mobilised to the location.

According to him, “Troops had contact and engaged the bandits who had kidnapped some locals and rustled some livestock from Kwayawa Village in Safana Local Government Area of the state.”

General Eneche stated that with superior firepower and support by Nigerian Air Force helicopter gunship, the armed bandits were forced to abandon the kidnapped victims.

According to him, “Consequently, troops rescued 18 women and five children as well as recovered 75 rustled livestock.

He further added that during the encounter, troops also arrested one bandits’ informant named Mohammed Saleh along with some arms and ammunition.

He disclosed that the rescued kidnapped victims have been successfully reunited with their families and the recovered livestock handed over to the owners while the arrested bandits’ informant has been handed over to appropriate prosecuting agency for further action.