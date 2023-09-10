The Troops of the Joint Task Force Northwest Operation Hadarin Daji (OPHD) has again, rescued Over 18 kidnapped victims in Zamfara.

In a statement issued on Sunday by the acting deputy Director information Operation Hadarin Daji Captain Ibrahim Yahaya for the force information officer disclosed that OPHD under the command of the General officer Commanding 8 Division Nigerian Army has again rescued over 18 kidnapped victims in its Areas of Responsibilities covering Zamfara, Kebbi, Katsina and Sokoto respectively.

He revealed that the successes were achieved on 9 September 2023 when the troops deployed at Forward Operating Base (FOB) in Anka LGA of Zamfara state successfully rescued 5 kidnapped victims after a gun duel with armed bandits along Anka – Baggega Road in Zamfara state.

“The victims were abducted by armed bandits who blocked Anka – Baggega Road and abducted several kidnapped persons in a Canter Truck while conveying goods to Baggega Market in Anka LGA”.

“Similarly, Troops of FOB Hannutara in Zamfara state rescued 2 victims who were kidnapped from their farmlands. They were abandoned by their captors when they sighted the troops on routine and confidence-building patrol approaching the farm”.

He further revealed that acting on distress call from locals on armed bandits’ kidnapped activities in Danfanmi village in Kaura Namoda LGA.”Troops of OPHD in Birnin Magaji immediately mobilized to the villages which led to the rescue of 3 victims”.

“On 8 September 2023, troops of FOB Baggega in Zamfara state while on a fighting patrol intercepted and rescued 6 kidnapped victims who escaped from their captives in Gando forest”.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the victims were kidnapped from Mahuta community in Kebbi state and have spent ten weeks in captivity.”

“Furthermore, troops deployed at Tsafe LGA of Zamfara state rescued 2 females who were kidnapped at late hours when bandits invaded their community. The females were immediately taken to General Hospital Tsafe for medical attention.”

He maintained that all the rescued victims were handed over to the appropriate authority and reunite them with their families.

The Commander Joint Task Force Northwest Operation Hadarin Daji (OPHD), Major General Godwin Mutkut who is the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 8 Division Nigerian Army has continued to commend the troops for their vigor, resilience and prompt response to distress call.

