Troops recover over N15m cash from bandits, collaborators in two weeks ― DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) on Thursday said that military troops have recovered N15 million cash from the members of Boko Haram and Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) terrorist groups and their collaborators in the last two weeks in the Northern part of the country.

Director, Defence Media Operations (DDMO), Major-General Musa Danmadami, who disclosed this while updating Defence Correspondents on the operations of the Military Troops in the various theatre of operations in Abuja added that a total of 250 Boko Haram/ISWAP members and their families, surrendered to the troops between 4 and 17 November 2022.

According to him, during the period under review, no fewer than 60 Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists including their two commanders were neutralized by the troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies in their continued kinetic and non-kinetic operations in the various theatres of operations aimed at addressing the various security challenges across the country.

The DDMO also pointed out that during the period in focus, the troops destroyed 44 illegal mining sites and discovered scores of illegal refineries which were destroyed in the Niger Delta region.

Speaking on the military operations in the North East Zone, he said that it had been aggressively sustained against the activities of terrorist elements within the zone aimed at restoring peace, and security and creating an enabling environment for law and order to thrive, adding that troops of operation HADIN KAI conducted operational activities in villages and communities within and around Kaga, Damboa, Bama, Ngazai and Gwoza Local Government Areas of Borno State, which resulted in significant achievement.

According to him, “troops within the North East Zone, neutralized 16 terrorists, recovered 13 AK47 rifles, 107 rounds of 7.62mm special, 5 hand grenades, 75 motorcycles, and 150 rustled cattle among other items, while 19 civilians were also rescued.

“Within the weeks in focus, troops recovered 8 AK47 rifles, 5 hand grenades, 50 rounds of 7.62mm special, 19 motorcycles, 16 bicycles, 1 vehicle, 8 mobile phones, 89 rustled cattle, the sum of Thirteen Million, Eight Hundred and Sixty-Three Thousand Two Hundred Thirty Naira (N13,863,230.00) and 71 jerrycans of 30 litres of Premium Motor Spirit.

“Troops also neutralized 13 terrorists, arrested 10 and rescued 41 civilians while a total of 250 Boko Haram Terrorist/Islamic State of West Africa Province members and their families comprise of 43 adult males, 80 adult females and 121 children surrendered to the troops at different locations within the theatre. All recovered items and arrested Boko Harm Terrorists were handed over to the appropriate authority for further action while the surrendered terrorists with their family members and rescued civilians are being profiled for further action.”

He further disclosed that the land and air component of Operation SAFE HAVEN in a coordinated operation conducted a clearance operation at an identified bandits’ camps in Magama and Dajin Mada forest near Mansur village in Alkaleri Local Government Area of Bauchi State on 4 November 2022 led to the neutralization of 3 suspected bandits, while the bandits’ camps were destroyed and over 200 rustled cattle were recovered during the operation.

On the military operations by troops in the North Central zone, Major-General Danmadami noted that on 4 November 2022, troops of the Guards Brigade raided illegal mining sites at Wuna and Tsauni general area in Gwagwalada Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and arrested 11 illegal miners with several mining equipment at Wuna as well as 15 suspected criminals at Tsauni mining general area, while on 9 Nov 22, Guard Bde troops apprehended 3 suspected criminals along road Andaha-Jos in Akanga LGA of Nasarawa State and recovered 3 locally fabricated weapons, 12 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunitions and 2 AK 47 magazines.

He added that the troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI in the North West Zone of the country continued to sustain and dominate the general area of operation to deny terrorists and other criminal element freedom of action aimed at creating an enabling environment for lasting peace in the zone.

According to him, “for instance, on 9 November 2022, the special intelligence operation troops tracked and apprehended 2 suspected gunrunners at Kude town in Chikun Local Government Area with 400 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition in a truck and the sum of N1million, while troops at airport roundabout in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State apprehended a suspected terrorists’ logistic supplier with the sum of N1,589,000.00 with the list of items meant to be purchased in his possession.

Speaking on operations in the SOUTH-SOUTH Zone, General Danmadam said that the troops of the Joint Task force Operation DELTA SAFE and other security agencies in the South-South zone of the Country also continued to sustain offensive action against oil theft, economic saboteurs and other criminal elements in ensuring a relatively safe and peaceful environment for the operations of International Oil Companies (IOCs) and the protection of oil and gas infrastructures in the general area, which has yielded some significant successes.

According to him: “Between 3 and 17 November 2022, the land and maritime component of operation DELTA SAFE conducted kinetic operations geared toward denying criminal elements freedom of action at creeks, villages, communities, waterways, cities and towns within Delta, Bayelsa, and Rivers States with the support of the air component.

“Cumulatively, within the weeks in review troops of Operation DELTA SAFE in the conduct of Operation OCTOPUS GRIP discovered and destroyed 44 illegal refining sites, 32 wooden boats, 73 storage tanks, 129 cooking ovens and 40 dugout pits. Troops equally recovered 512,000 litres of stolen crude oil, 114,500 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil, 1,000 Premium Motor Spirit, 40 vehicles, 3 motorcycles, 3 generators as well as 5 pumping machines. Troops also arrested 29 criminal elements and recovered 104 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition.”

According to the Director, the operational activities of own troops in conjunction with other security agencies to curb the activities of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra/Eastern Security Network criminal and to restore law and order in the South East Zone has been sustained.

“Consequently, within the week in focus, troops neutralized 13 Indigenous People of Biafra/Eastern Security Network criminals, arrested 6 including their herbalist, troops equally recovered 8 AK47 rifles, 7 pump action guns, 3 locally made pistols, 1 sniper rifle, 15 rounds of 7.62mm special, 13 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 8 rounds of 9mm ammunition, 5 cartridges, 3 pairs of combat boots, 2 pairs of camouflage uniforms and 2 camouflage jungle hats.

“Other items recovered include; 2 CCTV cameras, 1 INEC image capturing machine, 1 INEC box, 2 walkie talkies, transistor radio, 3 solar panels, motorcycles, and vehicles among other items,” said the DMO Director, who added that all apprehended criminals and recovered items were handed over to the appropriate authority for further action.

In the South-West Zone, said the troops in the South West Zone of the country recorded appreciable feats in these operations to curb illegal activities of smugglers of contraband goods in border areas, including the conduct of joint border patrol by troops operation SWIFT RESPONSE at the waterside and villages of Oke Odan, Ilaje Ketu, Olokuta, Oke-Agbede, Okeita, Ijebu Itele in Ogun State and Iyaafin, Gbaji Izube waterside in Badagry, Lagos State and troops of operation AWATSE during which 865 bags of 50kg foreign rice, and 505 x 30 litres jerrycans of Premium Motor Spirit were recovered.

He reassured the members of the public that there was no cause for concern concerning the security of lives and properties of the citizens and foreigners alike as the Armed of Nigeria was working round the clock to ensure absolute Peace and total Security around the country.