Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke arrest kidnappers, rescue victims in Benue, Nasarawa, Taraba

Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) rescued two kidnap victims and arrested two kidnappers.

The troops also foiled a robbery operation and rescued a robbery victim.

The troops carried out the operation within the three states of Taraba, Benue and Nasarawa.

According to the statement issued by the Public Relations Officer of OPWS, Flight Lieutenant Audu Hussaini, said that the two kidnap victims were rescued along Rafin. Kada-Kado of Bom village in Wukari local government area of Taraba State.

The statement further said that the troops arrested the two kidnappers at Zaki Biam headquarters of Ukum local government area of Benue State.

Hussaini further said that in the third operation along Makurdi/Laafia road, the troops foiled a robbery incident and rescued a robbery victim identified as Samuel Ishaya.

The statement read, “troops of Operation WHIRL STROKE rescued two kidnapped victims from their abductors. The victims; Mr Gunda Hemenga and Sunday Saatyo were abducted and taken to the bush on December 3rd, 2022 along road Rafin Kada-Kado of Bom village in Wukari LGA of Taraba State.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“Troops trailed the kidnappers’ route out with hot pursuit forcing the kidnappers to abandon their victims. The two victims have since been reunited with their families.





“Also acting on a credible human intelligence on the activities of kidnappers, on December 2nd, 2022, troops of Operation WHIRL STROKE deployed at Zaki-biam swiftly mobilised and moved to the kidnap scene and arrested two notorious kidnappers named; Messrs Kperai Daniel and Kanyitor Chiangi.

“The two criminals were known to have specialized in kidnapping locals for ramson. They are currently undergoing investigation after which they would be handed over to the relevant authority for prosecution.

“In another development, troops of operation WHIRL STROKE while on routine patrol along Makurdi-Lafia road foiled an armed robbery incident and rescued one Mr Samuel Ishaya who was attacked by the armed robbers while plying the road on the December 2nd, 2022 at about 7:45 pm.

“The armed robbers, on sighting troops, abandoned the victim and dashed into the bush. Troops are currently exploiting the bush for possible arrest of the perpetrators.”