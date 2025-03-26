Troops of 6-Division destroy 19 illegal artisanal refineries, arrest 12 oil thieves in N’Delta

In a series of operations conducted between March 17 and March 24, 2025, troops of the 6-Division, Nigerian Army, have destroyed 19 artisanal refineries, arrested 12 suspected oil thieves, as well as confiscated over 138,000 litres of stolen products.

These feats were achieved while the troops were consolidating on the operation conducted jointly with other security agencies across the Joint Operations Area (JOA).

The acting Deputy Director, 6-Division Army Public Relations, Lieutenant-Colonel Danjuma Jonah Danjuma, in a statement made available to journalists in Port Harcourt said that several intelligence led operations were conducted in Rivers State, led to the interception of a tanker laden with 60,000 litres of stolen crude around Apajo – Iwoji – Iwofe road in Obio Akpor Local Government Area.

He said: “The driver fled and abandoned the truck on sighting the troops. Furthermore, a search was conducted on the truck, which led to the recovery of multiple plate numbers.

“Similarly, clearance operations were conducted at the fringes of the Imo River, which resulted in the deactivation of numerous artisanal refineries, 64 drum pots and 15 drum receivers with over 4,500 litres of stolen products recovered.”

Danjuma added that at Kumufari Creek in Degema Local Government Area, troops discovered an abandoned oven, with 40 sacks filled with over 1,200 litres of stolen crude, adding that at Okotokolomabia/Okoloma Lounge area in Bonny Local Government Area, troops raided a site, where suspected oil thieves fled and abandoned their equipment.

He said: “At the site, various items were recovered, including six KVA generating sets, one wielding machine, five drilling machines, two drilling cups, 38 bolts and nuts among other items.

“Relatedly, troops raided Seven illegal bunkering camps around Joinkrama 4 and Biseni in Ahoada West and Yenagoa local government areas of Rivers and Bayelsa states, respectively.

“During the raid, illegal refining sites were destroyed with over 25,000 litres of stolen crude and 850 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gasoline Oil (AGO) recovered respectively.

“Other items recovered included two wheelbarrows and a wooden boat. This was in addition to over 1,550 litres of stolen crude in cellophane bags on the waterways. Similar seizures were also made at Obiafu in Ogba/ Egbema/ Ndoni Local Government Area.

According to Danjuma, in Masogar, Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State, an illegal bunkering open truck, with an inbuilt iron tank with registration number Edo Ekp 83 XB was intercepted on NNPC/Chevron/Seplat pipeline.

He explained that the truck was loaded with over 20,000 litres of stolen crude, with another truck positioned behind it, waiting to be loaded with stolen products.

“Meanwhile, in Akwa Ibom State, on the Iko-Okorete communities road in Eastern Obolo Local Government Area, a Toyota Avalon with Registration Number Lagos LSR 796 FD loaded with over 1,620 litres of stolen products in 54 cellophane bags was intercepted.

“The two occupants of the vehicle were arrested. All the suspects have been handed over to the appropriate agencies for prosecution, while items and products confiscated were handled in accordance with the existing operational mandate.

“The General Officer Commanding (GOC), 6-Division, Nigerian Army, Major-General Emmanuel Eric Emekah has charged the troops to scale up the anti-crude oil theft operations in the JOA in order to effectively deny oil thieves and associated criminals freedom of action.

“He also called on the people of the region to continue to provide credible information on the activities of criminal elements in their domain to security agencies,” Danjuma stated.

