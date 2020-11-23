Troops neutralize bandits, arrest illegal miners, rescue kidnapped victims in Zamfara ― DHQ

The Defence Headquarters, DHQ, on Monday said troops of Operation ACCORD neutralised two bandits and recovered two AK 47 rifles while on covert operation at Galadi village in Shinkafi Local Government Area of Zamfara State at the weekend.

This was revealed in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, DMO, Major General John Enenche.

He explained that the gallant troops during a clearance operation at Sabon Tunga and Tamuske villages neutralised several armed bandits and rescued three kidnapped victims.

According to him, the gallant troops supported by Nigerian Air Force helicopter gunships bombarded bandit’s enclaves at Dutsen Emai in Zamfara State.

He added that in another development, the troops while on routine patrol at Gobirawa village made contact with armed bandits during the encounter in which six armed bandits were neutralised while four AK 47 rifles, three dane guns and two motorcycles were recovered.

Gen Enenche further explained that in the same vein, following credible intelligence on activities of illegal miners at Kadauri general area in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State, troops swiftly mobilized to the scene and apprehended 11 suspected illegal miners.

According to him, the suspects have been handed over to the appropriate prosecuting authority for further actiion while the troops of Forward Operating Base Kwatarkwashi arrested one Shafiu Suleman, a wanted bandit’s informant at Kwatarkwashi Market.

He stated that preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect was the mastermind of the recent kidnapping of some locals within Kwatarkwashi district of Bungudu Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

Gen Enenche added that in a related development, following distress call on the presence of suspected bandits at Gidan Ruwa along Rukudawa axis of Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State on Sunday, troops swiftly responded and pursued the bandits as they fled on sighting the troops.

He, however, said that one of the bandits was neutralised, while one AK 47 rifle and one magazine loaded with 29 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition were recovered.

The coordinator disclosed that in a similar development, following credible intelligence reports, troops arrested suspected kidnap kingpin in Kurfi Local Government Area of Katsina State, saying that the suspect who had been on the wanted list is presently in custody for further action.

He assured that the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies would not relent until all enemies of the nation were neutralised and normalcy was restored to all troubled zones.

