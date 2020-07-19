Troops neutralise top Boko Haram/ISWAP commander, several others ― DHQ 

The Defence Headquarters, (DHQ), on Sunday said that in the renewed operations to end insurgents activities in the country, the Troops have again killed top Boko Haram /Islamic State of West Africa Province (BH/ISWAP), in the North East region of the country.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, DMO, Major General John Enenche.

He explained that the operation was successfully executed by the gallant Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole on Friday following credible intelligence targeted against the terrorists on their market activities and undercover movement around Kolofata, a border town with Cameroon where troops of Strong Response Area (SRA) Pulka neutralised Six Boko Haram terrorists attempting to cross from Cameroon Border towards Sambisa Axis.

He further explained that weapons and equipment captured from the terrorists include three AK 47 rifles, Magazine with 48 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, one Honda Salon Car, one Motorcycle, 8 Bicycles, three Phones with multiple Sims and Memory Cards and five copies of the Holy Qur’an, among others.

The Coordinator, DMO added that the Troops also recovered a letter written in the Hausa language to Abu Fatima (Boko Haram top commander), documents and other logistics.

According to him, “shortly after the successful operation, the enemy communication intercept confirmed the killing of a top Boko Haram Commander named Sayinna and other fighters during the encounter

“The other slain terrorists were suspected to be Imam and Mansur to Abu Fatima who hibernates in Sambisa forest

“Additionally, in recent times troops have been delving serious blows to BHT/ISWAP terrorists in the North East

“It could be recalled that the troops of Operation Lafiya Dole gallantly neutralised 8 prominent leaders of the disorganised, marauding elements of the terrorists in their futile attempt to infiltrate Army Super Camp Damasak

“During such misadventure, the terrorists met their waterloo on 2 July 2020 when they were led by their top leaders (Amirs) to attack the troops in Damasak from 2 flanks in an effort to cause them massive casualty

“However, with own troops’ doggedness, superior firepower and manoeuvre the terrorists were devastated and the rest escaped in total disarray

“The Military successes of Operation LAFIYA DOLE particularly since the turn of the year 2020, has continually caused confusion and disharmony in the camps of the insurgents

“This is evident by the frequent changes in ISWAP leadership within a short period and these were largely due to the several losses inflicted on them by own troops in both men, weapons and equipment

“Amongst the top BHT/ISWAP leaders killed during the encounter at Damasak and buried by the terrorists at Goski village in the early hours of 3 Jul 20 were:

Tumbun Dabino – Ba Issoufou. Tumbun Bororo – Amir Batam. Tumbun Jaki – Almustapha. Tumbun Bagaruwa – Modou Kollo. Dogon Tchoukou – Issah. Tumbun Rakke – Mustapha Woulama. Tumbun Dila – Boukar Kowa. Tumbun Mita – Abou Aisha”.

Gen Enenche explained that the series of successes so far recorded had led to several of the insurgents surrendering in their numbers and that they voluntarily admitted that the insurgency was driven more by the need for money, power, greed and criminality and less of any ideology.

The Coordinator DMO further added that the Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin, had commended all the security agencies operating in the North East Zone, for their sustained successes and further urged them to remain resolute and maintain the momentum of the onslaught against the enemies of the country.

