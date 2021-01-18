Troops neutralise over 30 suspected bandits, arrest others

Troops of the Nigerian Army under Operation Hadarin Daji, have successfully neutralised about 40 suspected bandits in Katsina and Zamfara States.

This is according to a statement signed by the Defence media operations, Major General John Eneche and made available to journalists in Sokoto on Monday.

He said, “Following credible intelligence on the movement of armed bandits with rustled animals at Bungudu LGA of Zamfara State, troops of Forward Operating Base Kekuwuje on Sunday, 17 January 2021, responded immediately and made contact with bandits. In the course of the encounter 30 armed bandits were neutralised while 24 cows and an unspecified number of sheep were recovered.

“Similarly, still on same 17 January, troops deployed at Maradun received information of reprisal attack by armed bandits at Janbako village in Maradun LGA of Zamfara State. Troops swiftly mobilized to the area to forestall the reprisal attack.

“Troops were ambushed short of Janbako village where a firefight ensued. The gallant troops overwhelmed the bandits and neutralised five of them. Currently, troops are in pursuit of fleeing bandits.”

Eneche further said in a related development, that “following a tip-off, two suspected bandits collaborators named Mustapha Sani and Murtala Sani were arrested at Dungun Muazu village in Sabuwa LGA of Katsina State. Suspects are in custody for further action.”

The statement, however, assured that the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies will sustain the offensive against the enemies of the nation. “We shall not relent until normalcy is restored to all troubled zones of the country.”