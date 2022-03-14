Troops neutralise bandits, recovers 317 rustled cattle, 73 sheep Niger communities

Niger State Government has said it has in collaboration with some security agencies in the state, neutralised some suspected armed bandits in three communities of Munuyo, Majoro and Gulum Boka districts in Mariga Local Government Area of the state.

State Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Internal Security, Mr Emmanuel Umar, stated this during a press briefing held at the Government House Minna on Monday, adding that during an encounter with the Military Operatives, some of the bandits fled with gunshots injuries, while a large number of rustled cattle and sheep were recovered from the miscreants.

“And as we speak now, these cattle numbering about 317 and 73 sheep recovered from the bandits are being kept in Kontagora Emirate of the state. Very soon, the state government will come out with the announcement that the owners of the cattle and sheep should come out to identify their animals so that it could be given to them,” said the commissioner.

Speaking further he said, “We also have some security breaches in some communities like Chivani, Mararaban- Dawodu and a few others in Munya local government area of the state where some bandits attacked the communities. And our military personnel were able to mobilise their colleagues and were able to neutralise a few numbers of the bandits during a gun battle encounter with the bandits in the process.”

Umar, however, noted that “two of our security personnel were injured, but one of them is still in the hospital, responding to treatment while the other one has been discharged from the hospital after he has been certified hale and hearty.”