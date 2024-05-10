Military High Command, on Friday, said that in the renewed effort to end insurgency activities in the country, the troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) and other security agencies neutralised a total of 135 terrorists and arrested 197 suspected criminals in the last one week in the various theatres of operations across the six geo-political zones of the country.

This was contained in a statement made available to Defence Correspondents in Abuja by Director, Defence Media Operations (DMO) Major General Edward Buba on the ongoing Military Operations by the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) and other security agencies in the country.

He declared that the military troops were in high spirits in prosecuting war against the criminal elements and that the troops were dealing decisively with the terrorist and their cohorts as their known leaders were being eliminated on daily basis.

According to him, “The military is in a good and strong position in the war against terrorists with many terrorist leaders killed. Troops have significantly diminished the military capabilities of these terrorist groups and continue to do so.

“We are making the terrorist and their cohorts, pay a much heavier price than we have been forced to pay

“During the week under review. Troops neutralized 135 and arrested 182 persons. Troops also arrested 15 perpetrators of oil theft and rescued 140 kidnapped hostages.

“The military continues to defeat the terrorist and their cohorts in ongoing counter-terrorist and insurgency operations across the country.

“Accordingly, on the ground, troops continue to demonstrate stamina, resolve, strong desire to remain focused and stay the course in order to completely annihilate the terrorist.

“In the South-South, troops denied the oil theft of the estimated sum of Seven Hundred and Thirty-One Million Four Hundred and Forty-Eight Thousand Two Hundred and Sixty-Two Naira (N731,448,262.00) only.

“Furthermore, troops recovered 97 assorted weapons and 3,117 assorted ammunition. The breakdown is as follows: 47 AK47 rifles, one PKM MG, one FN rifle, 17 locally fabricated guns, 21 Dane guns, 9 pump action guns, 3 locally fabricated pistols, 3 x 36 hand grenades, and one IED.

“Others are 1,087 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 840 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 402 rounds of 7.62 x 54mm ammo, 88 rounds of 5.56mm, 33 rounds of 9mm x 99mm ball ammo, 90 live cartridges, 29 magazines, 15 vehicles, 21 motorcycles, 6 bicycles, 43 mobile phones and the sum of N2,024,210.00 amongst other items.

“Troops in the Niger Delta area discovered and destroyed 11 dugout pits, 29 boats, 24 drums, 4 receivers, 7 reservoirs, and 41 storage tanks. Other items recovered include 115 cooking ovens, 2 generators, 13 vehicles, 3 pumping machines, and 40 illegal refining sites. Troops recovered 588,400 liters of stolen crude oil and 238,686 liters of illegally refined AGO.

Speaking on the activities of the “JOINT TASK FORCE OPERATION HADIN KAI in the North East, the DMO said that the Troops recorded the following activities during the period under review; surrendering of BH/ISWAP/JAS terrorist fighters and families, arrest of suspected BH/ISWAP terrorists collaborators, fighting patrols and recovery of arms and ammo in Gwoza, Mafa, Biu, Kaga, Damboa, Kukawa, Bama, Kukawa and Dikwa Local Government Areas of Borno State as well as Geidam Local Government Area of Yobe State respectively.

He added that the Troops of the “JOINT TASK FORCE OPERATION SAFE HAVEN” in the NORTH CENTRAL recorded the following during the period under review; arrested suspected violent extremists/terrorists and rescued rescued kidnapped hostages in Barkin Ladi, Jos South, Shendam, Bassa, Bokkos and Mangu Local Government Areas of Plateau.

The DMO further explained that the Troops of the “OPERATION WHIRL STROKE also in the NORTH CENTRAL recorded the following during the week under review; raid operations and arrest suspected violent extremists Katsina-Ala and Nasarawa Local Government Areas of Benue and Nasarawa, respectively.

In the North West, he said that the Troops of the “JOINT TASK FORCE OPERATION HADARIN DAJI” recorded the following during the period under review; rescued kidnapped hostages, arrested suspected terrorists and conducted fighting patrol Tsafe and Doguwa Local Government As of Zamfara and Kano as well as Danmusa Local Government Area of Katsina State

He added that the Troops of the JOINT TASK FORCE OPERATION WHIRL PUNCH also in the NORTH WEST recorded the following during the week under review; conducted fighting patrols in Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna.

He added that the Troops of the “JOINT TASK FORCE OPERATION UDO KA in the SOUTH EAST” recorded the following during the week under review; arrested suspected violent extremists in Enugu South and Orsu Local Government Areas of Enugu and Imo, respectively.

He explained that all the arrested suspects and rescued hostages as well as recovered exhibits have been handled over to the appropriate agencies for further action.