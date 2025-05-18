Troops nab wanted terrorists’ collaborators, sustain operations nationwide

Troops of the Nigerian Armed Forces, backed by hybrid forces and other security agencies, are intensifying offensive operations across all theatres of combat to secure farmlands and create safe corridors for agricultural activities. The Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Markus Kangye, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja. He said the renewed push is aimed at enabling farmers to contribute meaningfully to food production and, by extension, the attainment of food security, in line with the directive of President Bola Tinubu.

Kangye stressed that under the leadership of General Christopher Musa, the armed forces are not negotiating the nation’s security or the welfare of its personnel, who remain resolute and committed to defending Nigeria’s territorial integrity, national interest, and citizens against all threats.

“As part of its mandate, the military launched several key operations during the week with renewed vigour aimed at combating insurgency, terrorism, and other forms of criminal activities that threaten our communities,” he said. “These operations are strategically designed and executed to ensure the safety of our people and the restoration of peace in affected regions.”

Providing an update on operations conducted between May 8 and May 15, Kangye highlighted the destruction of multiple terrorist camps, the rescue of kidnapped victims, and the ongoing rehabilitation of civilians affected by conflict. He praised the troops for demonstrating exceptional courage and professionalism, and also acknowledged the vital support of local communities in intelligence gathering.

Kangye further disclosed that troops eliminated several terrorists and arrested two wanted extremist informants and logistics suppliers, identified as Zakari Abubakar and Aliyu Musa, in Suleja and Borgu Local Government Areas of Niger State. Additionally, an ammunition courier, Rufai Abdullahi, was intercepted and apprehended in Gwagwalada Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory.

“Items recovered within the period under review include ammunition, money, locally-fabricated guns as well as motorcycles. Other items recovered were, pumping machines, drilling machines, tricycles, mobile phones and vehicles,” he said.

In the North-East, Kangye said the troops of Operation Hadin Kai killed scores of terrorists during fighting patrols, raids and clearance operations in Mata, Dikwa, Gwoza and Damboa Local Government Areas of Borno State. He said the operation also led to the rescue of 17 kidnapped victims as well as recovery of arms and some quantities of assorted ammunition as well as hand grenades and extra magazines.

In the North-West, Kangye said the troops of Operation Fansan Yamma killed scores of terrorists and rescued 129 victims across Kaduna, Katsina, Sokoto and Zamfara states within the week.

In the Niger Delta, he said the troops of Operation Delta Safe foiled oil theft worth over N103 million, comprising 68,875 litres of stolen crude oil, 31,166 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) and 2,250 litres of Dual Purpose Kerosene (DPK). He added that troops discovered and destroyed 16 crude oil cooking ovens, 31 dugout pits, 19 boats, 34 storage tanks, 79 drums and 18 illegal refining sites.