Troops kill top Boko Haram terrorists, destroy camps at Lake Chad Basin ― DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), on Thursday, said that its troops of Super Camp Malumfatori of Operation Lafia Dole has eliminated top Boko Haram terrorists and destroyed their camps at Lake Chad Basin.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Major Gen. John Eneche.

Gen Eneche stated that this was in continuation of the aggressive clearance operation against terrorism and other sundry crimes in the North East.

He pointed out that the successful operation also led to the destruction of several identified terrorists’ camps and hideouts located at Tunbun Gini, Tunbun Nbororo, Tunbun Kayoma, Tunbun Kaza, Tunbun Fulani at the fringes of Lake Chad in Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno State.

He disclosed that several top BHT/ISWAP terrorist commanders killed during the successful operation including Abu Usman, Alhaji Shettima, Modu Mainok, Bukar Gana, Abu Summayya, Amir Taam and Amir Kuraish among others.

He assured that the Armed Forces of Nigeria working together with other security agencies were highly committed to ending the insurgency and other security challenges in the country.

According to him: “While the good people of the North East are once again assured of troops’ commitment to the safety of lives and property within the zone, they are also encouraged to continue to avail the troops with timely and credible information that will assist them in the conduct of their operations.”

