Troops kill three terrorists, recover 28 cows, 13 sheep in Kaduna, Kano

Troops of Operation Fansan Yamma have neutralised three suspected terrorists and recovered an AK-47 rifle, ammunition, and a motorcycle during an encounter in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The troops also recovered 28 cows and 13 sheep abandoned by suspected cattle rustlers in Shanono Local Government Area of Kano State.

The Acting Media Information Officer of the Joint Task Force, Operation Fansan Yamma, Captain Tamuno Sinivie, disclosed this in a statement issued on Friday.

He stated that the Kaduna encounter occurred on October 29 when troops of Sector 1, while conducting a fighting patrol along the Shadow–Old Kuyello Road in Birnin Gwari, came under heavy fire from armed terrorists.

According to him, the troops repelled the ambush with superior firepower and pursued the retreating assailants, neutralising three of them in the process.

“Subsequent pursuit and exploitation of the area led to the neutralisation of three terrorists and the recovery of one AK-47 rifle, one AK-47 magazine, three rounds of ammunition and one motorcycle,” Sinivie said.

He confirmed that the troops suffered no casualties during the firefight.

Sinivie further disclosed that troops on routine patrol intercepted and recovered 28 cows and 13 sheep in Shanono town, Kano State, on October 30.

He noted that the suspected rustlers abandoned the livestock and fled into the bush upon sighting the approaching military patrol team.

“Efforts to hand over the cattle to the appropriate authorities are currently in progress,” he said.

The military spokesman reaffirmed the joint task force’s determination to sustain offensive operations against terrorists, bandits, and other criminal elements across the North-West theatre.

He urged local communities to support security forces by providing timely and actionable intelligence to aid ongoing clearance operations and accelerate the restoration of lasting peace to the region.