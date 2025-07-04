Troops kill terrorist kingpins, arrest over 1,191, rescue 543 hostages in three months

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), on Thursday, disclosed that troops in collaboration with other security forces killed several terrorist kingpins, and foot soldiers, arrested over 1,191, rescued 543 kidnapped victims and recovered assorted weapons in the ongoing fight against insurgency activities across the various theatres of operations across the country.

Director Defence Media Operations, Major General Markus Kangye, disclosed this while briefing Defence Correspondents at the quarterly brief on the ongoing military operations by the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), and other security agencies in the country.

He said, “During the Second Quarter of 2025, the Nigerian Military in conjunction with Hybrid Forces and other security agencies recorded significant achievements in the ongoing counter terrorism and counter insurgency operations as well as other operations against armed bandits and other criminal elements who pose serious threat to national security and socio-economic activities.

“Despite some minor setbacks caused by Improvised Explosive Devices (IED), troops across all theatres demonstrated uncommon courage, resilience and a high level of professional competence during all encounters with non-state actors.

“Troops of Operation HADIN KAI, Operation FASAN YAMMA, Operation SAFE HAVEN, Operation UDO KA and Operation DELTA SAFE amongst others performed exceptionally well during the period under review by eliminating key terrorists commanders, bandits kingpins and IPOB/ESN criminals.

“Some economic saboteurs and terrorists logistics suppliers were also arrested. The quarter also witnessed the mass surrender of Boko Haram and ISWAP/JAS terrorists due to troops’ overwhelming firepower.

“For instance, our troops killed several terrorists’ kingpins and their foot soldiers, arrested over 1,191 of them and rescued 543 kidnapped victims.

“During the quarter, about 682 terrorists and their families surrendered to troops. Among the terrorists eliminated were dreaded Amir Abu Fatimah, kinging Auta, Abdul Jamilu, Salisu, Mallam Jidda, Maiwada, Mai Dada and Nwachi Eze otherwise known as Onowu.

“Just 2 days ago, bandit kingpin Yellow Danbokkolo succumb to injuries sustained during an encounter with troops the previous week where many of his lieutenants were also eliminated. Additionally, some notorious gunrunners and kidnappers on the troops’ watch list were arrested and taking into custody for interrogation including Buhari Umar, Hassam Mohammed, Saleh Sani, Adamu Dan Mai, Idi Yusuf, Hassan Bello, Muhammed Isah, Shimu Ilu Adamu, Ismaila Ilu Hassan, Michael and Shittu Muazu Bakassi.

“Similarly, troops of Operation DELTA SAFE foiled oil theft worth over Three Billion Five Hundred Million Four Hundred and Thirty Five Thousand Two Hundred and Thirty Four Naira (N3,500,435,234.00) only.

“The breakdown indicates: 2,381,239 litres of stolen crude oil, 605,393 litres of illegally refined AGO, 41,465 litres of DPK and 26,905 litres of PMS were recovered. In addition, troops discovered and destroyed about 174 illegal refining sites, while 45 vehicles were seized from them.

“Troops recovered some automatic weapons, RPG tubes, machine guns, locally fabricated guns, and improvised explosive devices which were prepared by the terrorists and ready for detonation. Also, some cache of assorted ammunition were recovered from the sites.”

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

