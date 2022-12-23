Troops kill ten bandits, destroy several camps in Kaduna

Troops of the Operation Forest Sanity of the Nigerian Army ambushed bandits and killed ten destroying several camps across Chikun, Birnin Gwari, and Giwa local government Areas of Kaduna State

In a statement issued by the commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan on Friday said, “Troops of Operation Forest Sanity neutralized eight bandits and seized six motorcycles during ambush patrols in the Chikun/Birnin Gwari general areas.

“According to feedback to the Kaduna State Government, the troops set up ambush positions at bandits’ crossing points in the Buruku/Birnin Gwari areas.

The statement noted that “troops thus made contact with bandits, and killed eight while recovering four motorcycles and three mobile phones in the first successful mission.

”The troops then engaged bandits in a second mission and recovered two motorcycles,” he added.

In a similar operation, troops killed two bandits during clearance patrols along the Sabon Birni-Maidaro-Dogon Dawa-Galadimawa-Kidandan-Fatika axes.

“The troops recovered one AK-47 rifle, two magazines loaded with 52 rounds, six motorcycles, and three mobile phones.”

According to the statement, “the troops also dislodged camps around Garke and Galadimawa in Giwa LGA, recovering three Dane guns, two magazines, some military uniforms, and nine motorcycles.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai noted the reports with gratitude, and commended the troops’ stealth, bravery and resilience in the successful operations,” the statement declared.