Troops kill several Boko Haram leaders, fighters, recover cache of arms, ammunition

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has disclosed that the gallant Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji, Sahel Sanity, Whirl Stroke, Lafiya Dole, Delta Safe and others have again killed several Boko Haram leaders and members and recovered arms and ammunition.

DHQ also said the troops rescued 32 kidnap victims, destroyed logistics facilities and the hideouts of the bandits in the renewed efforts to end insurgents activities in the country.

The coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Major General John Enenche who disclosed this in Abuja while updating Defence Correspondents on the activities of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies in the country in the various Theatre Operations covering the period of between July 17 and 23 this year.

The DMO Coordinator also disclosed that the Maritime Component of Operation DELTA SAFE recorded tremendous successes against economic saboteurs in continuation with anti-Crude Oil Theft (COT) and other economic sabotage operation in the South-South zone of the country.

According to him, within the period under review, Nigerian Navy Ship PATHFINDER patrol team, using a drone, discovered an illegal refining site around Cawthorne Channel which had two metal reservoirs laden with an estimated 300,000 litres of illegally refined AGO and a large wooden boat containing 3.14 barrels of product suspected to be stolen crude oil.

He explained that the wooden boat and products were dismantled while the site was deactivated, adding that the Nigerian Navy Ship PATHFINDER in conjunction with Forward Operating Base BONNY located an illegal refining site at Bille Creek with one tarpaulin and two metal reservoirs stored with about 60,000 litres of illegally refined AGO and 125.7 barrels of product suspected to be stolen crude oil.

According to him, “the storage facilities and product were dismantled while the site was deactivated. While on 16 July 20, Nigerian Navy Ship DELTA team intercepted two large wooden boats along Aladja Creek, the boats were laden with about 40,000 litres of product suspected to be illegally refined AGO stored in polythene bags.

He further explained that in the North-West Zone troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI continued with the aggressive clearance operation against the armed bandits.

According to him, “within the week under review, troops of Operation SAHEL SANITY in Shimfida village of Jibia LGA of Katsina State neutralized 17 armed bandits while the troops recovered 5 AK 47 rifles and 152 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition and sadly, own troops suffered three casualties.

“In the same vein, the Air Component of Operation HADARIN DAJI on 20 July 2020 neutralized several armed bandits in Kagara Forest of Zamfara State. The mission was conducted pursuant to Human Intelligence reports indicating the heavy presence of the armed bandits, along with a large number of rustled livestock in a portion of the forest which was confirmed by series of aerial surveillance missions.

“Additionally, within the week under review, troops of Operation SAHEL SANITY arrested 8 bandits in Sokoto, Katsina and Zamfara states.

“In the North-Central zone, troops conducted several ambushes, raids, clearance and air operations at various locations which resulted in appreciable successes for the period under review.

“Notably, troops of Sectors 2 and 4 of Operation WHIRL STROKE, on 16 July 2020 carried out a raid operation on a suspected kidnappers’ hideout at Tomayin village in Logo LGA of Benue State, following credible intelligence on the activities of kidnappers in the general area.

“Troops had contact with the bandits and neutralized the ring leader, one Zwa Ikyegh while others escaped with various degrees of gunshots wounds.

“Troops also rescued 32 kidnapped victims, some of whom had been in captivity for over a month. Accordingly, all the rescued kidnapped victims were reunited with their families in different communities in Logo LGA.

“Troops also recovered one AK 47 rifle, one AK 47 magazine, 6 locally made rifles, one locally-made pistol, one magazine, 22 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, amongst other items while the hideout was also destroyed.

“In the North-East, troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE have continued to sustain the fight against BHT/ISWAP. Within the period under review, troops conducted several clearance operations, aggressive patrols and Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance missions as well as sustained air offensive operations.

“These operations led to the destruction of BHT/ISWAP camp and neutralization of their commanders/leaders and other fighters.

“On 15 July 2020, the Air Task Force of Operation LAFIYA DOLE launched coordinated air offensives on terrorists’ camp at Ngwuri Gana Village, along Gulumba Gana – Kumshe axis in the Northern part of Borno State. The massive airstrikes led to the destruction of the terrorists’ camp while several terrorists were neutralised.

Enenche further added that during the period under review, the Land Component of Operation LAFIYA DOLE successfully conducted intelligence-based clearance operations that dealt devastating blows on the BHT/ISWAP terrorist elements in some parts of the North East.

According to him, “the operations led to the neutralization of 6 BHT members attempting to cross from the Cameroon Border towards Sambisa Axis in Borno State, Caches of arms and ammunition and other items were recovered, while several insurgents surrendered.

“Furthermore, on 20 July 2020, troops of Army Super Camp 1 while on routine patrol along Maiduguri-Damboa were attacked by Boko Haram terrorists.

“However the gallant troops, supported by ATF platforms providing Close Air Support, neutralized several terrorists and destroyed 4 of their gun trucks.”

Enenche said that the Military High Command commended all the gallant troops of the Armed Forces and personnel of other security agencies involved in various operations across the country for their doggedness and commitment and encouraged the personnel to remain resolute and decisive in curtailing the activities of all criminal elements in the country.

He equally assured the members of the general public that the Nigerian Military would continue to tackle the security challenges to ensure that normalcy was attained in all the geo-political zones of the country.