Troops kill five notorious bandit leaders in Zamfara

The 1 Brigade Nigerian Army, Gusau, Zamfara state, has recorded a major operational success under the command of Brigadier General Timothy Opurum, in the fight against terrorism and banditry, killing five notorious bandit leaders, and recovering arms and ammunition in the state.

The acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations 1Bridgade, Nigeria Army, Captain Suleiman Omale, in a statement issued on Friday, said a major operational success was recorded in their ongoing fight against terrorism and banditry in Zamfara State, particularly in Talata Mafara and Kaura Namoda Local Government Areas.

The statement reads: “In the early hours of 1st May 2025, troops of Combat Team 6 (CT 6) on a fighting patrol encountered a large number of armed terrorists who had infiltrated Mai Kwanugga village in Talata Mafara LGA.

“The terrorists had been attacking locals and setting houses ablaze before the arrival of troops. Upon contact, the troops decisively engaged the criminals in a fierce gun duel, successfully neutralising several terrorists, including five notorious bandit leaders identified as Auta Jijji, Dankali, Sagidi, Kachallah Rijaji, and Kachallah Suza.

“Reinforcements from 1 Brigade Quick Response Force (QRF) and 1 Brigade Special Forces (1 BSF) pursued the fleeing terrorists, resulting in the recovery of a cache of weapons, including 4 x AK-47 rifles, 1 x PKT Machine Gun, 2 x RPG tubes, 6 x RPG bombs, 28 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, and 43 rounds of PKT ammunition.”

He disclosed that during post-operation exploitation on May 2, 2025, locals handed over additional arms and confirmed further details about the neutralised terrorist leaders.

“Unfortunately, two civilians were caught in crossfire by stray bullets. The situation is being closely monitored, and efforts to clear the area of residual threats continue,” he stated.

“In a separate development on 1 May 2025, troops of Combat Team 2 (CT 2), in coordination with other security agencies, effectively responded to a protest by residents of Dayau village in Kaura Namoda LGA.

“The villagers, expressing frustration over recent bandit attacks, had blocked a major supply route by burning tires and obstructing traffic. The security team conducted a non-violent crowd dispersal operation, restored calm, and reopened the road.

According to him, normalcy has since returned to the area, and routine activities have resumed.

Brigadier General Timothy Opurum commended the gallantry and professionalism of the troops and reassured citizens of the Brigade’s unalloyed commitment to restoring peace and security across the state.

“The Nigerian Army encourages the public to continue providing credible information to security agencies and avoid taking the law into their hands,” he charged.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE