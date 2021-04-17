Troops kill five as bandits invade Benue community

Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke on Saturday killed five bandits and injured some during an aerial and land raid of their hideouts on the border between Benue and Nasarawa States.

A military source told our correspondent that troops responded to a distress call from community leaders who gave information about the invasion of the community by bandits.

The sources added that the troops embarked on aerial and land surveillance of the area which border between Nasarawa and Benue States.

“Five of the bandits were neutralized by troops and cordoned off the area,” the military source said.

A local source who simply identified himself as Adamgbe said that the bandits invaded the community between 4:30 am and 5:00 am on Saturday.

Adamgbe said that the bandits shot sporadically which woke up the residents of the community and added that people were feared and many injured.

According to Adamgbe, “As soon as leaders in the community heard of the shooting, they contacted authority who later sent the information to OPWS troops and swiftly went after the attackers.

“But few hours after we sighted a helicopter hovering over our community as well as some soldiers in trucks moving into the forest where the attackers had earlier retreated to.

“About two hours later, we saw one of the trucks which conveyed five corpses of the bandits who had earlier attacked our community.

Benue Command spokesperson, DSP Catherine Anene who confirmed the attack on the village could not ascertain loss of lives in the attack.

According to her, “Today 17/4/2021 at about 4.30 am information was received that gunmen invaded Anune, Naka Road, Makurdi. A team of Police officers have been deployed to the area to forestall further breakdown of law and order. Further information will be communicated to you please.

Efforts to get the Force Commander of OPWS, Maj. Gen. Adeyemi Yekini to comment on the matter failed as his phone lines were switched off.

