Troops kill 6 bandits, recover GPMG, Ak 47 magazine, arrest informants in Zamfara, Katsina, Kebbi

The troops on Operation exercise Sahel Sanity has killed six bandits in a gun duel following aggressive patrols, and arrested informants, recovered GPMG, Ak-47 magazine in Zamfara, Kebbi and Katsina states.

Addressing newsmen this evening, Acting Director Defence Media Operations, Brigadier General Bernard Onyeako said the operation has successfully arrested several bandits and some members of a vigilante group.

He further said, the operation acting on intelligence information effect arrest of the bandits in Zamfara, Katsina and Kebbi.

Onyeako however, reiterated the determination of the operation to restore peace within the north-west zone.

“On 12 Jul 2020 acting on credible intelligence troops arrested a suspected bandits informant named Mallam Lawal Maikudi Modu at Mararaba Dan Ali village”.

He disclosed that the Troops moved in and recovered one AK-47 rifle, one magazine with 27 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, 2 mobile phones, MP3 player and motorcycles.

“Two 2 members of Yan Sakai group were arrested and recovered 2 Dane guns from them at maga kyabu- tadurga-ribah.”

According to him, on 14 Jul 2020, the troops received a distress call on armed bandits attempting to rustle animals in one Alhaji Lawal’s house at Kasele village in Batsari LGA of Katsina state.

“Troops swiftly mobilized to the area and foiled the attempt to rustle cattle as the bandits fled on information that own troops were closing in on them. The animals were later handed over to the owner.”

He said Combat Team-1troop had an encounter with armed bandits at Komani Hills within Rukudawa general area of Zamfara state. “The bandits were dislodged after a heavy shoot out supported by attack helicopters. At the end of the encounter”

“During the encounter, 6 bandits were neutralized, 1 GPMG, 1 AK- 47, 1 AK-47 Magazine and 34 motorcycles were recovered and destroyed in the process, the troops have continued to dominate the area with ambushes and aggressive patrols supported by attack helicopters.”

He further assured the people of the North-West zone of the Nigerian Army’s commitment to the safety of lives and properties within the zone.