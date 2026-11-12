Troops kill 42 terrorists in N’East, arrest 13 illegal miners

Troops of the Nigerian Armed Forces have killed 42 suspected terrorists in separate ground and air operations in Adamawa and Borno states.

This was contained in an operational report made available to the NAN, on Wednesday, in Abuja.

The report said the operations also led to the rescue of three kidnapped persons in Adamawa and the arrest of 13 suspected illegal miners in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It added that troops of 226 Battalion, supported by local hunters and Forest Rangers, repelled an attack by ISWAP terrorists at Zangula-Kilba Junction in Gombi Local Government Area of Adamawa.

During the operation, troops killed two terrorists and recovered two AK-47 rifles, magazines, ammunition, a mobile phone, wristwatch, camel bag and N15,000.

The report further added that military surveillance platforms sighted a gathering of terrorists around 1.5 kilometres north-west of Wulgo-Momaduru in Ngala Local Government Area of Borno.

It said an initial attempt by one aircraft to strike the targets was unsuccessful due to a munition malfunction.

The platform, according to the report, subsequently handed over the target to another aircraft, which conducted a precision strike.

“Battle damage assessment indicates that 30 terrorists were killed, while a motorcycle was destroyed,” the report said.

The report added that a follow-on strike against fleeing terrorists hiding under trees resulted in the killing of another 10 terrorists.

It said multiple secondary explosions were observed after the strikes, while other terrorists were seen fleeing the area.

“In Adamawa, troops of 247 Reconnaissance Battalion, supported by local hunters, rescued three kidnapped persons around Dutse-Uku in Mubi South Local Government Area.

“The troops also recovered a motorcycle, a tricycle conveying 15 bags of beans and a vehicle conveying 13 bags of groundnuts, belonging to the rescued victims.

“Meanwhile, troops of 7 Guards Battalion arrested 13 suspected illegal miners at a newly-excavated mining site in Shere general area of Bwari Area Council, FCT.

“The suspects were arrested at about 3:30p.m., on Tuesday, and are in military custody for further action,” it said.

The report further said that troops of 114 Battalion (Rear), engaged suspected terrorists during a fighting patrol to Komodoro and Mashigin Kirya communities in Karim Lamido Local Government Area of Taraba.

It said the suspected terrorists fled during the initial contact, while troops later engaged another group, forcing them to retreat.

According to the report, troops recovered five motorcycles and conducted an 81mm mortar fire mission along the suspected terrorists’ withdrawal route.

“In Rivers, troops of 6 Division discovered four illegal refining sites at Okarki Forest in Ahoada West Local Government Area.

“The operation also led to the recovery of 85 sacks of suspected stolen crude oil estimated at 4,420 litres, alongside ovens, drums, pipes and other refining equipment.

“The recovered items were handled in line with extant regulations.”