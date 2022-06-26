Troops invade IPOB/ESN camps in Anambra, Enugu 

•Recover dangerous weapons, generators, assorted cars

By Tribune Online
A joint security team consisting of troops of 302 Regiment of the Nigerian Army, operatives of the Nigerian Navy, Department of State Services and Nigeria Police Force have invaded camps belonging to Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Eastern Security Network (ESN) at Idara Nnebo, Ihe Mbosi villages and Ukpor in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State.
Confirming, Director Army Public Relations, Onyema Nwachukwu in a press statement made available to newsmen on Sunday said “In a clearance operation conducted in the early hours of Saturday 25 June 2022, troops cleared IPOB fire positions and Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) to scatter the criminals from their hideouts.
“During the operations, troops recovered two AK-47  rifles, three magazines with five rounds of 7.62 mm (Special) ammunition, two pump action rifles and one locally fabricated gun. Other items include three power generators, among others.”
Similarly, troops of 103 Battalion conducted a raid operation on IPOB/ ESN camp at Nkwere Inyi Forest in Oji River Local Government of Enugu State. The encounter forced the criminals to flee in disarray, while troops recovered one Lexus and a Toyota Highlander SUV suspected to have been snatched by the criminals. Other items recovered include two motorcycles, one double barrel gun and seven live cartridges.
Members of the public are enjoined to continue to support troops with credible information on the activities of the criminal elements in the region.

