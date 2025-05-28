Troops foil ISWAP attack in New Marte, kill scores, recover explosives

Troops of Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) foiled a major attack by ISWAP terrorists on their location in New Marte, Borno State, neutralising scores of insurgents and recovering arms, vehicles and explosives, the Nigerian Army said on Tuesday.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the foiled attack occurred in the early hours of May 27 when terrorists attempted to infiltrate the troops’ position.

A gun battle ensued, with reinforcements from the 24 Task Force Brigade Garrison and 134 Special Forces Battalion swiftly mobilised to repel the assault.

Captain Reuben Kovangiya, the acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, Headquarters Theatre Command of OPHK, said in a statement that the troops were supported by the Air Component of OPHK, which provided real-time intelligence, surveillance and offensive air strikes.

According to him, the air strikes destroyed several motorcycles used by the fleeing insurgents, while ground troops recovered a Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED) SUV abandoned during the terrorists’ retreat.

Kovangiya said, “Exploitation of the area led to the recovery of the VBIED and discovery of lifeless bodies of terrorists.

“Blood trails were also observed along their withdrawal routes, indicating additional casualties.”

He added that two soldiers died during the encounter, noting that their sacrifice would not be in vain.

In a related development, troops also repelled another attack on a Forward Operating Base in Kumshe, where several terrorists were killed in a fierce confrontation.

The Theatre Command said the operations reflect improved synergy between ground forces and the Air Component, reaffirming troops’ commitment to denying terrorists freedom of action and restoring peace to the North-East zone.

The acting deputy director reiterated the troops’ determination to sustain the momentum against terrorism, in line with the mandate of Operation HADIN KAI.

