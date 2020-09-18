Troops foil attack, arrest wanted bandit, recover pump action rifle in Zamfara, Katsina

The troops of Operation SAHEL SANITY operating in the North-West has foiled bandits attack, arrested Basharu who was declared wanted and recovered pump action rifle, rescue 22 kidnapped victims in Zamfara and Katsina States.

In a statement issued on Friday by the Acting Director Defence Media Operations Brigadier-General Bernard Onyeuko said the troops have stepped up their quest to rout remnants of bandits and other criminal elements in the North West.

“The gallant troops have relentlessly redoubled their efforts in this regard recording more successes against the bandits and their collaborators across the zone.”

“On 12 September 2020, troops deployed at Dandume while on patrol rescued 2 young girls kidnapped by bandits at Dandume LGA in Katsina State, the girls were rescued after a hot pursuit by the troops which forced the bandits to abandon their victims escaping troops’ wrath by the skin of their teeth.”

“following credible information, troops deployed at Forward Operation Base Wuya recovered one AK-47 Rifle buried in a sugarcane farm at Yarsabiya village in Anka LGA of Zamfara State.”

He maintained that troops deployed at Moriki and Jangeru responded to a distress call and foiled a planned armed bandits attack on Mai-Zuma village in Zurmi LGA of Zamfara State.

“The troops immediately mobilised and engaged the marauding bandits in a shoot out along Kayawa axis forcing the bandits to withdraw in disarray and in the process abandoned 3 motorcycles which were recovered by the gallant troops.”

He further said troops deployed at Magami acting on a tip-off arrested one Mr Yaya Rabiu at Magami checkpoints. “The suspect was identified by troops to be a member of a notorious bandit gang that recently attacked troops location at Ruwandawa-Kwankele village in Gusau LGA of Zamfara State.”

“At Dangulbi village the troops acting on credible intelligence arrested a suspected bandit named Basharu in a green-tinted Golf III wagon car, the suspect has been on the wanted list of bandits.”

According to him, on 16 September 2020, troops on routine patrol encountered armed bandits at Baga Buzu in Zamfara State, “cowardly criminals engaged the troops from far, but the troops responded with superior firepower forcing the bandits to withdraw in disarray into the nearby forest with gunshot injuries as traces of blood were seen on their escape route.”

Similarly, troops on fighting patrol encountered and pursued an unconfirmed number of bandits on motorcycles at Kaiga Malamai, “During the incident, the bandits abandoned 3 motorcycles and fled into the bushes.”

He said on 16 September 2020, troops deployed in Faskari arrested a suspected bandits informant named Isah Indo while spying on troops location.

following credible information, troops deployed at Yankara arrested a suspected bandits collaborator named Idris Isah from Yampa village in Faskari LGA of Katsina State, who is reported to be engaged in illicit activities with bandits”.

“on 17 September 2020, troops deployed in Faskari responding to a distress call rescued 8 kidnapped victims from suspected bandits at Fankama and Sabon Layi area.”

This was as a result of actionable information that bandits dressed in military camouflage uniforms were sighted with kidnapped victims, the troops responded quickly and made contact with the bandits forcing them to abandon the victims as they fled into the bushes.

He further revealed that troops while on patrol at Chabas Chabas swiftly responded to a distress call and rescued a Canter truck driver, 11 women and children who were on their way to Batsari Market but were blocked by suspected bandits along Shimfida – Gurbi road.

“Troops deployed at Forward Operation Base Dansadau arrested a suspected bandit named Bello Ibrahim on a motorcycle on his way to Dandalla village in Dansadau, Maru LGA of Zamfara state with one Pump Action rifle and 3 live cartridges carefully concealed in a bag.”

Brigadier-General Onyeuko revealed that all the arrested suspects are in custody, understanding preliminary investigation and will soon be handed over to appropriate authorities for prosecution.

