Troops eliminate over 125 terrorists as 174 surrender in two weeks

The Military High Command on Thursday said that the current war against terrorist elements by the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) and other security agencies were yielding appreciable results as the troops have eliminated more than 125 terrorists and other criminal elements within the last two weeks.

Director, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Major-General Benard Onyeuko, disclosed in Abuja while updating Defence Correspondents on the operational activities of the Armed Forces from 24 February – 10 March 2022 in the various theatre of operations in the six geo-political zones of the country.

He added that during the period under review a total of 174 Boko Haram Terrorist/Islam State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists and their families, comprising of 43 adult males, 58 females and 73 children from villages around Bama and Dikwa Local Government Area of Borno State, surrendered to the Nigerian troops.

Speaking on the achievements of the troops, Gen Onyeuko said that the troops of OPERATION HADIN KAI within the last two weeks sustained aggressive posture by conducting clearance operations in the fight against Boko Haram Terrorist/ISWAP Terrorists and other criminal elements in the theatre of operations, adding that those operational efforts “yielded significant results in some locations in the North East.”

According to him, “for instance, during the encounter “10 terrorists were neutralized,” while the troops also recovered 4 AA-guns, 2,000 rounds of 12.7mm ammunition, 10 bicycles, one unexploded Improvised Explosive Device, 1 MOWAG APC, 1 truck mounted with 122 artillery gun, 1 machine gun, 4 AK 47 rifles, 1 60mm mortar tube with 5 bombs.

“Similarly, troops had an encounter with ISWAP terrorists along with Debiro-Shaffa Village in Hawul Local Government Area during which two terrorists were neutralized and 1 AK 47 rifle, 3 magazines, 143 rounds of 7.62mm special, 1 Dane gun, 1 pump action rifle and 6 cartridges were recovered.

He added that during the period, a total of 174 Boko Haram Terrorists/ISWAP terrorists and their families who surrendered to the Nigerian troops, were all profiled.

Speaking on the troops of Operation Hadarin Daji, he explained that the troops while on clearance patrol on 1 March in Bakin Dutse, Gadawa Daji Camp and Brunkoza Village in Kankara Local Government Area in Katsina State encountered terrorists, following artillery bombardment from ground troops and Close Air Support from the air component neutralized six terrorists and forced the rest to flee in disarray.

According to him, “Troops exploited the area and recovered 574 rustled cattle, 22 motorcycles, 3 AK 47 rifles and 21 rounds ammunitions. Similarly, troops also conducted operational activities in Gargwaje Village in Gusau Local Government Area, Danmarke Village and Goronyo Mailele axis in Bukkuyum Local Government Area of Zamfara State. other locations are Kurami Village, Batasani, Yargamji in Batsari Local Government Area, Dantambara, Kolumbo, Tsambe Daji, Kyabbo Village in Jibia Local Government of Katsina State and Dankolo in Sakaba Local Government Area of Kebbi State. Consequently, the operations resulted in the neutralization of 90 Bandits, 8 civilians were rescued, and 2 locally fabricated rifles, 2 pump action guns, 1 locally made pistol, 5 rounds of 7.62mm special and 4 phones were recovered. Cumulatively, the operations neutralized 96 terrorists, rescued 8 kidnapped victims, and recovered a large cache of ammunition,

He further explained that “Troops of Operation Delta Safe conducted operations against oil thieves and other criminal elements within the last 2 weeks in Rivers State, as well as anti-illegal oil bunkering and refining in Bayelsa, Delta and Abia States during which they discovered, and destroyed 30 illegal refining sites, cooking 29 ovens, 9 receivers, 12 coolants, 73 storage metal tanks, 248 polythene bags, 16 boilers, 8 pumping machines, 14 wooden boats, 29 dugout pits, two speed boats, 4 trucks, 1 bus, 44 drums of AGO, 3 outboard engines, 1 Barretta pistol, 3 locally made pistol, 8 explosive devices evacuated 57 galvanized pipes and arrested 25 bandits.

According to him, “consequently, a total of 2,852,900 litres of crude oil and 3,862,000 litres of AGO were recovered.

He said that in addition, the troops of Operation Whirl Stroke carried out kinetic and non-kinetic operations in its theatre several Local Government Areas in Benue State. The renewed intensity by own troops in the fight against banditry and other criminal elements resulted in the destruction of many bandits’ camps.

The DMO added that the troops also recovered 5 AK 47 rifles, 1 pimp action rifle, 1 pistol, 1 local made gun, 3 AK 47 magazines, 127 pieces of 5.56mm rounds, 6 pieces of 9mm rounds, 4 rounds of 7.62mm, 12 cartridges, 5 cell phones and assorted charms were recovered and handed over to the appropriate authorities for necessary actions.

IHe explained that in another development, troops on patrol and clearance operations encountered bandits in Kutunku, Baban Lamba Villages in Wishishi and Kontagora Local Government Area of Niger State during which 7 bandits were neutralized, 3 AK 47 rifles, 5 magazines, 71 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, 37 motorcycles..