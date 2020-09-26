Troops eliminate armed bandits, rescue kidnapped victims in Taraba, Nasarawa States ― DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), on Saturday, stated that in continuation of the aggressive clearance operation to stamp out banditry and other criminal activities in North Central zone of the country, troops of Operation WHIRL STROKE and 117 Guards Battalion have raided a kidnappers’ Camp in Nasarawa State, killing two bandits and rescuing three victims.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Major General John Enenche.

He explained that the operation was executed on Wednesday by the troops while on joint clearance operation around Mararaba Udege in Nasarawa State.

According to him, “in the course of the operation, three kidnapped victims were rescued while two kidnappers were killed in action while rescued victims have been reunited with their families.”

He further added that in another development, following credible intelligence on the possible regrouping of some elements linked to late Gana at a hideout around Kwaghaondo village in Chanchanji council ward of Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State, troops of Sector 2 conducted a dawn raid operation at the identified hideout.

According to him, “the gallant troops made contact with the armed militia elements who opened fire and fled as troops closed in on their position

“Troops swiftly responded with superior firepower which led to the killing of two bandits while one AK 47 rifle, one magazine and 15 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition were recovered.”

He said that following this development, the troops have continued to dominate the area with aggressive patrols and ambushes to deny bandits freedom of action.

Gen. Eneche assured that the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies remained committed, resolute and determined to curtail the activities of insurgents, bandits and other criminal elements in the country.

He urged the members of the public to continue to provide timely information on the activities of criminals in their various localities to the nearest military and other security agencies location for prompt action.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE