Troops eliminate 52 bandits, recover 16 motorcycles, firearms in Zamfara

Latest News
By Jacob Segun Olatunji - Abuja
Deploy soldiers to protect Northerners, Troops kill 5 Terrorists, Troops rescue 3 kidnapped, Military kills 220, Troops, Troops kill 38 Armed Bandits, Troops kill 12 bandits, Troops handover 7 suspects, Troops kill 82 bandits, Troops destroy Armed Bandits'
FILE PHOTONigerian Advanced infantry training has significant implications outside of on-the-ground tactical maneuvers. This bilateral military-to-military training carries diplomatic weight showcasing the U.S.'s commitment to its African partners and Nigeria's commitment to countering violent extremist organizations.

Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji have  reportedly neutralized several armed bandits in a well-staged ambush in Shinkafi area of Zamfara State as parts of the renewed efforts of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, (AFN) to end Insurgency activities in the country.

It was gathered that the latest feat by the Nigerian Troops is coming on the heels of the neutralization of 32 armed bandits earlier on the 3rd of February, this year during a massive clearance operation by operation Hadarin Daji.

Items recovered from the bandits  by the gallant Troops during the encounter, include 16 motorcycles, two AK 47 magazines, two Pulemyot Kalashnikova Tankovyi (PKT) rifles and one  AK 47 riflefrom.

ALSO READ: 3 graduating Delta poly students die in separate motor crashes

According to local sources on the ground, “the latest success occurred on Friday when the troops received credible intelligence on the purchase of arms by armed bandits in Shinkafi area of Zamfara State.

“The troops swiftly deployed to the area and staged an ambush on the bandits while making their way back to Sububu forest.

“Troops encountered the bandits and overwhelmed them with superior and effective firepower, forcing them to flee in disarray, therefore, neutralizing no fewer than 20 bandits while several others fled into the forest with fatal gunshot wounds.

“The gallant Troops have continue to dominate the area with an intensive patrol in order to deny the reminants of the bandits from possible regrouping, the source further added.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

You might also like
Latest News

Pregnant unmarried policewoman: Ekiti AG sues IGP

Latest News

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine ‘less effective against South Africa variant’

Latest News

Fulani herdsmen not responsible for school burning in kogi — Govt

Latest News

Gunmen kidnap Taraba NLC chairman

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More