Troops eliminate 52 bandits, recover 16 motorcycles, firearms in Zamfara

Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji have reportedly neutralized several armed bandits in a well-staged ambush in Shinkafi area of Zamfara State as parts of the renewed efforts of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, (AFN) to end Insurgency activities in the country.

It was gathered that the latest feat by the Nigerian Troops is coming on the heels of the neutralization of 32 armed bandits earlier on the 3rd of February, this year during a massive clearance operation by operation Hadarin Daji.

Items recovered from the bandits by the gallant Troops during the encounter, include 16 motorcycles, two AK 47 magazines, two Pulemyot Kalashnikova Tankovyi (PKT) rifles and one AK 47 riflefrom.

According to local sources on the ground, “the latest success occurred on Friday when the troops received credible intelligence on the purchase of arms by armed bandits in Shinkafi area of Zamfara State.

“The troops swiftly deployed to the area and staged an ambush on the bandits while making their way back to Sububu forest.

“Troops encountered the bandits and overwhelmed them with superior and effective firepower, forcing them to flee in disarray, therefore, neutralizing no fewer than 20 bandits while several others fled into the forest with fatal gunshot wounds.

“The gallant Troops have continue to dominate the area with an intensive patrol in order to deny the reminants of the bandits from possible regrouping, the source further added.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE