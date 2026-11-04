Troops dislodge kidnappers in Kebbi, rescue nine victims, recover livestock

Troops of Sector 2, Joint Task Force North West, operating under the codename “Operation Fansan Yamma,” have rescued nine kidnap victims and recovered rustled livestock during sustained clearance operations in Danko general area and Sabon Tunga Village, Danko-Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

The spokesman for Operation Fansan Yamma, Lieutenant Colonel Olaniyi Osoba, announced the development in an official statement made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday evening.

According to Osoba, the tactical mission was launched after troops received a distress call reporting that armed bandits had invaded the Danko general area, abducted local residents, and rustled livestock.

He stated that troops immediately mobilized to the scene and engaged the bandits in a firefight, forcing the assailants to flee into the forest and abandon their captives.

Following the encounter, troops rescued two abducted victims, identified as Barbuga Bawashe (26) and Barka Dakaji (61), while recovering 34 cows and 74 rams rustled by the gang.

In a related follow-up operation conducted on the same day, troops secured the freedom of seven additional kidnap victims across Sabon Tunga and Binoni villages. The victims, who had reportedly endured months in captivity, managed to break free from their captors amid intense military pressure and combing operations across the general axis.

The seven rescued victims were identified as Muhammad Dogonta (60), Zakari Yahu (32), Basara Shehu (10), Adam Shehu (12), Hatsat Umar (14), Albaria Hamsu (12), and Yehusa Lawali (35).

“The rescued victims have since been handed over to the District Head of Unashi for onward reunion with their families,” the statement added.