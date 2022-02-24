Troops dislodge IPOB/ESN camps in Imo, Anambra

The troops of 82 Division Nigerian Army Enugu on Wednesday raided and dislodged the criminal heavens of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed wing, Eastern Security Network (ESN) at Orsu Local Government of Imo State.

The troops also moved into communities of Azia Orsumoghu, Lilu forest Mbosi and Uli in Ihiaka in Anambra State and also dislodged the operations of the IPOB and ESN.

In a statement issued on Thursday by the Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu said that during the clearance operations, troops overpowered and routed the dissidents, who staged an ambush against the gallant troops.

He said that the troops then proceeded to clear Lilu Forest, where they were met with resistance from the outlawed group.

According to him, the criminals were again overrun by the troops who effectively cleared Lilu Forest and the adjoining areas earlier occupied by the dissidents.

The Brigadier General said that during the clearance operations, the troops uncovered decomposing remains of kidnapped and murdered victims dumped in a deep well by members of the irredentist groups.

While conducting the operations, he said that the unrelenting troops encountered and cleared four ambush sites along roads Orsumoghu-Mbosi – Ihiala-Uli, dislodging the irredentists from their criminal havens.

He said that the gallant troops neutralized one of the criminals, arrested three suspects and recovered one Pump Action Shotgun, two live Cartridges, two mobile phones, One black coloured Toyota Hilux vehicle, a polythene bag containing substances suspected to be Cannabis and the sum of #1, 920.

The Army Spokesman said that in a separate operation conducted today 24 February 2022, troops of 82 Division Nigerian Army in collaboration with the Nigerian Police have busted an IPOB/ESN syndicate that disrupted the just concluded Local Government Council elections at some polling stations in Nkanu West of Enugu State.

Nwachukwu said that during the intelligence-driven operation, carried out around Centenary Estate Obeagu Uno, troops uncovered 7 AK-47 rifles, 2 Pump Action rifles, 10 rifle Magazines, 8 live cartridges, 74 live rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition, one hand grenade, a tipper truck containing 3 corpses among other items.

He said that the items have been handed over to Enugu State Police Command for further action.

The Nigerian Army reassures residents of South-East Nigeria of their commitment to restoring lasting peace in the region.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Ambitious appointed public officials Ambitious appointed public officials

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Ambitious appointed public officials Ambitious appointed public officials