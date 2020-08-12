Troops destroy Boko Haram logistics facility, neutralise several fighters in Borno ― DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), on Wednesday, said that the Air Task Force of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has destroyed a Boko Haram Terrorists’ (BHTs’) logistics storage facility and neutralized several of their fighters at Yamud along the Gulumba Gana-Kumshe axis of Borno State as part of the concerted efforts to end insurgency activities in the country.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday by the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, DMO, Major General John Eneche.

Gen Eneche disclosed that operation was executed on Tuesday on the heels of credible intelligence reports indicating that the settlement was one of the locations where the terrorists stored their logistics and assemble to launch attacks.

He said that in addition, “series of follow-up aerial surveillance missions also showed a significant number of terrorists within the settlement and also identified some compounds that were being used as storage facilities and meeting venues”.

He further explained that “accordingly, the Air Task Force detailed its fighter jets to attack the location scoring accurate hits leading to the destruction of the designated target structures as well as the neutralization of several of the terrorists.

