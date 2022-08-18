Troops clear camp of notorious bandit, Lawal Kwalba, in Chikun forest

Troops have made further inroads in the ongoing campaign against terrorists and armed bandits across Kaduna state.

In a statement issued by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan on Thursday, that troops cleared the camp of a notorious bandit, Lawal Kwalba, in Rafin Dawa in the Dende general area of Chikun local government.

The statement said according to the operational feedback, the troops of Operation Forest Sanity conducted a patrol to the location following actionable intelligence.

“The troops after clearing the camp recovered some batteries and 27 bags of fertilizers. These materials indicate likely plans to manufacture Improvised Explosive Devices (IED), considering the bandits’ close alliance with terrorists.

“Furthermore, one motorcycle and two mobile phones were recovered as the bandits took to their heels before the troops’ arrival.

“The troops extended the search a short distance from the camp and made some arrests. Investigations are ongoing on the intercepted suspects.

“The Kaduna State Government received the report with satisfaction, and praised the sustained efforts by officers and men carrying out the operations,” the statement read.

