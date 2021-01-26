Troops arrest suspect connected with Zango Kataf killings

Troops under the auspices of Operation Safe Haven have reported the arrest of one Shehu Musa, a suspected bandit and gunman connected with the recent attack on Zango Kataf where seven people were killed and several houses burnt down.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, on Tuesday.

The statement said, “the arrest was based on a tip-off and following careful investigations into last December’s deadly attack in Gora Gan, Zangon Kataf local government area the suspect was arrested.”

The statement further revealed that during the attack seven persons were reportedly killed while 13 houses were burnt and several properties destroyed.

“According to the report, the suspect was trailed to a village in a neighbouring state where he was arrested in an undisclosed hospital while receiving treatment for gunshot wounds.

“Expressing satisfaction at the report of the arrest, Governor Nasir El-Rufai thanked the troops and security agencies for sustaining diligent investigations and urged them to pursue all relevant leads to closure.

“The suspect remains under the custody of the troops until investigations are concluded.”

