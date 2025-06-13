Troops arrest Chinese national, five others in Borno over terrorist activities

The Military High Command on Friday confirmed the arrest of a Chinese national and five others in Borno State during the ongoing anti-counter-terrorism operations.

Speaking at a briefing in Abuja on Friday while updating defence correspondents on the ongoing military operations against insurgency activities in the various theatres of operations across the country, the Director, Defence Media Operations, Major General Markus Kangye, explained that the five terrorists arrested alongside the suspect were logistics suppliers.

He said, “Troops arrested five terrorists logistics suppliers, collaborators, and a Chinese national claiming to be a miner during well-coordinated operations conducted in Kukawa and Ngala Local Government Area of Borno State, as well as Geidam Local Government Area of Yobe State between 5 and 7 June 2025.

“Amongst the items recovered were a vehicle, a motorcycle, mobile phones, a Chinese International passport, while the sum of N10,000.00 was also recovered from them.”

Kangye, who questioned the suspect’s presence in an area under military operation, said, “anybody that is caught, just like you know with criminals, they will just deny involvement. But the question is: what brought him there at the time of arrest? Why was he in an operational area where our troops were conducting operations?”

He assured that a full investigation was underway to determine the suspect’s intentions and possible links to insurgent groups.

Kangye said, “The Chinese national has been detained and is undergoing interrogation. Once the investigation is concluded, we will furnish the public with full details—why he was there, how he was arrested, and whether he had accomplices.”

The director also dismissed claims that troops were often slow in responding to distress calls during attacks, especially in remote communities and described the allegation as misleading, saying that logistical realities such as difficult terrain and the need for coordination affect response times.

Kangye said, “People must understand that our troops are not in every village. Sometimes, incidents occur 10 to 15 kilometres from the nearest military base. Before deployment, the appropriate subunit must be identified, a commander appointed, and vehicles and supplies secured. All of this takes time.”

He likened the situation to a hospital attending to multiple patients with varying degrees of urgency.

“You might feel neglected if you don’t understand the internal priorities, but it doesn’t mean action isn’t being taken,” he added.

He maintained that all distress calls are being addressed and assured the public of the military’s commitment to protecting citizens and neutralising threats.

Kangye said, “Let’s not rush to label our troops as slow. They are working under tough conditions, and I can assure you—they respond when called upon.”

He explained that as part of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) unwavering commitment to ensuring national security and defending the Nation’s sovereignty, it has continued to undertake strategic operations to counter threats and maintain peace across the country.

“Today, we reaffirm our resolve to protect the lives and property of our citizens, uphold the rule of law, and foster a safe and secure environment for all Nigerians. We remain dedicated to transparency and will keep the public informed of our ongoing efforts to ensure the stability and security of our great nation.

“​In line with our steadfast dedication to safeguarding national security and upholding the sovereignty of our beloved country, the Armed Forces of Nigeria persist in executing meticulously planned strategic operations that effectively decimate potential threats and uphold peace within our borders.

“It is imperative to emphasise that our primary objective is to ensure the safety and well-being of every Nigerian citizen, as well as to maintain the sanctity of their properties. By strictly adhering to the rule of law, we aim to create a harmonious society where justice prevails and every individual’s rights are respected.

“Moreover, our unwavering commitment extends to fostering a climate of safety and security that transcends all regions of our diverse nation. Through proactive measures and vigilant monitoring, we strive to create an environment where every Nigerian can thrive without fear or apprehension

“By engaging with the populace and soliciting their support along our non-kinetic lines of operation, we reinforce the collective efforts required to safeguard our national interests and preserve the peace that defines us as a nation.

“Accordingly, our troops across all theatres demonstrated uncommon bravery and professionalism during the week under review. For instance,” he said.

He said during the week under review, “troops of Operation DELTA SAFE foiled oil theft worth over N146,614,380.00 only.

“The breakdown indicates: 142,960 litres of stolen crude oil, 39,175 litres of illegally refined AGO, and 29,500 litres of DPK. Additionally, they discovered and destroyed 73 crude oil cooking ovens, 32 dugout pits, 19 boats, 51 storage tanks, 28 drums, and 21 illegal refining sites. Other items recovered include outbound engines, pipes, pumping machines, drilling machines, horses, tricycles, motorcycles, mobile phones, and 12 vehicles.

“Additionally, troops recovered large quantities of various arms, such as automatic weapons, RPG tubes, machine guns, locally fabricated guns, and improvised explosive devices. Also, some cache of live cartridges and assorted ammunition were recovered.”

