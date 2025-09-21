Troops arrest bandit leaders in nationwide onslaught

Troops of the Nigerian Army have intensified its nationwide operations against criminal elements, recording significant successes between 17 and 19 September 2025.

In coordinated efforts across multiple states, troops arrested several high-profile suspects, neutralised terrorists and kidnappers, rescued kidnapped victims, and recovered weapons, ammunition, and other incriminating materials from bandit leaders.

One of the major breakthroughs came in Benue, where troops of Operation WHIRL STROKE apprehended Saauwan Wuaiyolna, a top-ranking member of the notorious gang led by the wanted criminal, Akiki Utivi, also known as “Full Fire.”

The suspect was captured at Takum Junction in Wukari Local Government Area while attempting to monitor military activities. A motorcycle and other items were recovered during the operation.

In Enugu, troops of the 103 Battalion, working alongside the Nigerian Police and Neighborhood Watch, arrested a wanted suspect, Chukwuepre Gideon, in the Mmaku community of Awgu Local Government Area. Bandit leaders in the area continue to face increasing pressure. Security forces recovered a motorcycle, a laptop, batteries, cartridges, and other suspicious items at the scene.

Troops also made significant gains in the North-East. In Borno State, coordinated counter-terrorism operations led to the neutralization of ISWAP/JAS fighters in Damboa, Bama, and Konduga LGAs. These efforts included the rescue of kidnapped victims, the destruction of terrorist logistics hubs, and the ambush of enemy combatants based on surveillance intelligence.

Meanwhile, some family members of terrorists surrendered to troops, indicating growing pressure on insurgent networks led by various bandit leaders.

Operations continued in the North-West with successes in Zamfara and Kaduna. Troops neutralized armed terrorists, recovered AK-47 rifles, and foiled attempts to transport rustled livestock. Elsewhere in the North-Central region, troops arrested individuals responsible for violent communal attacks and recovered an assortment of weapons, including fabricated rifles and ammunition.

In the Federal Capital Territory, combined forces from the Army Headquarters Garrison, DSS, and Police Anti-Kidnap Squad neutralized suspected kidnappers in Kurudu, rescuing a victim and recovering arms and ammunition. A similar operation in Delta led to the death of two kidnappers and the seizure of additional weapons.

The South-East also witnessed clearance operations, where troops neutralized members of the proscribed IPOB/ESN group and recovered materials linked to explosive-making and separatist propaganda.

In Plateau, suspects involved in the burning of settlements were apprehended with a cache of firearms and dangerous weapons.

Anti-oil theft operations yielded results as troops dismantled illegal refining sites and intercepted thousands of litres of illicit petroleum products in Imo and Delta. Several suspects were arrested in connection with oil bunkering activities.

Additionally, security forces engaged criminal cultists and miscreants in various states, including Delta and Cross River, leading to arrests, weapons recovery, and ongoing clearance operations in hostile forest zones.

According to the Nigerian Army, these operations resulted in the arrest of over 30 suspects, the neutralization of no fewer than 13 terrorists and criminals, the rescue of kidnapped victims, and the surrender of terrorist family members.

Troops also recovered a wide range of weapons, ammunition, communication equipment, and other materials used in criminal activities.

The Nigerian Army reaffirmed its commitment to sustaining these efforts in support of national security and the Federal Government’s agenda to enhance food security by ensuring the safety of farming communities across the country.