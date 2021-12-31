Troops arrest 567 criminals in S’South in 2021 —DHQ

THE Military High Command on Thursday said troops of the Joint Task Force in the South-South, Operation Delta Safe (OPDS), in the outgoing year, recorded remarkable successes with the arrest of 567 suspects in connection with various crimes in the region.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the acting Director of Defence Media Operations, Brigadier-General Bernard Onyeuko, while giving an update on operational activities of the OPDS from January to December.

Onyeuko explained that the OPDS conducted both kinetic and non-kinetic operations within its area of operations, spanning the entire Delta, Bayelsa and Rivers states, as well as the southern parts of Ondo, Edo, Anambra, Imo, Abia, Akwa Ibom and Cross River states.”

Brigadier-General Onyeuko, who pointed out that the terrain of the Joint Operation Area was swampy, water-logged and crisscrossed by network of rivers and creeks, explained that due to the nature of the terrain and the need to reduce fatigue on troops, operations were mostly intelligence-driven.

He said: “To effectively tackle the security challenges in the area, the OPDS is made into a multi-agency organisation, comprising elements drawn from 12 different security agencies.

“The JTF leverages capabilities as well as information generated and shared by the agencies in conducting operations aimed at attaining its mandate. “

“OPDS has conducted wide range of operational activities within the period under review and has achieved successes.”

