Troops arrest 17 suspected oil thieves, seize 45,000 litres of stolen products

Troops of the 6 Division Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt has announced the recovery of 45,000 litres of stolen petroleum products in their latest operations across the Niger Delta region.

During the operations conducted between 8 and 20 September 2025, in collaboration with other security agencies, they also deactivated nine illegal refining sites.

A press statement issued by Lt. Col. Danjuma Jonah Acting Deputy Director of the 6 Division stated that operation were conducted as part of sustained effort against economic saboteurs.

He said; “In operations conducted between 8 and 20 September 2025, troops deactivated nine illegal refining sites, arrested 17 suspected oil thieves, and recovered over 45,000 litres of stolen products across the Niger Delta Region (NDR).

“In Delta State, around Ogwu Community in Warri South Local Government Area (LGA), troops discovered a metal storage facility containing over 20,000 litres of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), three pumping machines, three metering machines, and 25 litres of engine oil.

“Other items included two empty tanks and a 20,000-litre capacity tanker truck with registration number BEN 223 ZW (Edo State), loaded with over 10,000 litres of illegally refined AGO.

“Likewise, in Bayelsa State, around Biseni in Yenagoa LGA, troops uncovered two illegal refining sites and three dugout pits containing over 7,000 litres of stolen products, which were appropriately destroyed. At Okordia in Yenagoa LGA, a Toyota Camry with registration number ASB 71 BG, loaded with over 600 litres of AGO, was intercepted.”

The statement added that in Rivers State, during a routine patrol around Okarki Community in Ahoada West LGA, troops intercepted a Toyota 4-Runner SUV with registration number GBB 331 AE, conveying over 1,600 litres of stolen products. Items recovered included a 250-metre hose, three-inch metal pipes, and six sacks containing 300 litres of illegally refined AGO. “The driver abandoned the vehicle and fled on sighting the troops”.

“Also, at Ogbogolo Community in Ahoada West LGA, troops discovered 23 sacks filled with 690 litres of illegally refined AGO. At KM 45 in Degema LGA, a wooden boat loaded with stolen products was intercepted. At Obiafor Oil Field in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni LGA, troops discovered a vandalised portion of the Oando pipeline, along with over 500 litres of stolen condensate.

“Meanwhile, in Akwa Ibom State, troops sustained the operations, combing notorious corridors used by oil thieves to carry out their illegal activities. This has effectively denied the criminals freedom of action in the State.”

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

