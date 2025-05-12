Troller Cat Smashes $100,000 Mark–Best 100x Crypto to Join Now as Pepe and Goatseus Maximus Explode

Meme coin mania is officially back, and it’s louder than ever. While top dogs like PEPE just notched a solid 14.92% daily gain, one unexpected contender—GOAT Coin—just shocked the market with a massive 54% pump in a single day. Amid this renewed energy, Troller Cat ($TCAT) is emerging as a meme coin with serious momentum. More than just hype, Troller Cat combines humor, gaming, and a strategic deflationary model to attract traders and communities at scale.

The project’s presale is not only live—it’s creating real buzz across TikTok, Reddit, and Telegram. With each new presale stage bringing higher returns, $TCAT is increasingly being seen as the best 100x crypto.

Troller Cat launched its presale on May 2nd, 2025, and has already entered Stage 4, with tokens priced at $0.00000864—up from just $0.00000500 in Stage 1. So far, over $100,000 has been raised, and the final launch is locked in at $0.0005309. This article will cover the latest updates for Troller Cat, Pepe, and Goatseus Maximus, three meme coins gaining traction in 2025.

Troller Cat Heats Up in Stage 4—Early Buyers Lock In 6000%+ ROI Before the Clock Runs Out

What if a $5,000 move today could unlock over $307K in return? That’s precisely what Troller Cat’s Stage 4 presale suggests. With 578.7 million $TCAT tokens secured at the current rate, the numbers point to a staggering 6000% ROI. As each stage pushes the price higher, the window to capture this kind of upside is narrowing fast.

The Troller Cat presale is more than a trend—it’s becoming a phenomenon. Structured across 26 ascending stages, the system is built to reward early adopters. With a projected ROI of over 6000%, it’s clear why savvy traders are watching $TCAT closely. Its Game Center adds another layer of strength, making the token deflationary through in-game mechanics and ad revenue. The system automatically burns tokens as users play, cutting supply while demand rises.

Transparency also plays a key role in building trust. Troller Cat’s smart contract has passed through audits, and the team behind the project is KYC verified. There is no guesswork, no surprises—just verified, secure infrastructure. The presale requires no minimum to enter, although referrals require a $25 minimum commitment.

Since launching on May 2nd at 6 PM UTC, the project has quickly gained momentum, breaking past the $100,000 mark in funding. Social channels are lighting up, with users speculating whether $TCAT is the best 100x crypto. With its strategic design, active community, and staged rewards, the project is earning its place on top watchlists.

Multiply While You Invite: Troller Cat’s Viral Referral Engine Fuels Growth and Gains

Troller Cat isn’t just rewarding buyers—it’s empowering community-driven expansion with a referral system built to generate real impact. With a minimum presale contribution of $25, participants unlock a custom referral code that delivers dual benefits: a 10% reward in $TCAT tokens for every successful invite and a matching 10% bonus for the referred user. This approach transforms simple sharing into a strategic opportunity to grow personal holdings while amplifying the project’s visibility across Telegram threads, TikTok videos, and Discord chats. Every referral is tracked in real time, ensuring every contribution adds momentum—and value—to the Troller Cat movement.

PEPE Surges with Nearly 15% Daily Jump, Hits $6.18B Market Cap

PEPE is making major waves in the meme coin market, now trading at $0.00001469 after a 14.92% surge in the past 24 hours. With a booming market cap of $6.18 billion, PEPE continues to attract serious attention, fueled by a 24-hour trading volume of $2.34 billion, a strong 7.49% increase. This volume represents an impressive 37.61% of its market cap, showing high liquidity and trader activity.

The coin’s fully diluted valuation (FDV) matches its market cap at $6.18B, and it boasts a massive 420.68 trillion PEPE in circulation, nearly touching its 420.69 trillion max supply. Currently held by over 431,620 wallets, PEPE is proving it’s not just a fleeting meme—it’s a movement.

Goatseus Maximus Explodes 54% in a Day as Volume Skyrockets Over 150%

Goatseus Maximus is having a breakout moment, now priced at $0.2303 after an eye-popping 54.00% daily gain. The coin’s market cap has surged to $230.35 million, reflecting a 53.96% uptick, while its 24-hour trading volume has soared to $411.11 million, marking a massive 156.67% increase. That puts its volume-to-market cap ratio at a staggering 175.85%, signaling intense buying and selling activity.

With a circulating supply of 999.99 million GOAT, nearly maxed out at its 1 billion total supply, GOAT is showing strong demand across the board. Its fully diluted valuation (FDV) mirrors the market cap at $230.3M, suggesting limited inflation risk. GOAT is clearly on fire—and it might just be living up to its name.

Conclusion

Based on our research and market trends, the meme coin market is entering a new chapter where structure and strategy matter more than memes alone. Pepe is gaining serious ground with its expansion into gaming, and Goatseus Maximus’s aggressive tokenomics shift is turning heads. However, Trollercat.com remains the front-runner. With a 26-stage presale in full motion, a listing price of $0.0005309, and over $100,000 raised so far, $TCAT is staking its claim as the best 100x crypto. Timing is critical; right now, the presale offers a rare chance to lock in value before the surge.

