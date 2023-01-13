Trio of Asiwaju, Atiku, Peter have nothing to offer – ADC candidate

”when people on 25th February elect a president, what are they electing a president based on when they have not heard anyone speak critically to all the issues?”

The presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dumebi Kachikwu, said in a political interview that the trio Asiwaju, Atiku, and Peter have nothing to offer in the forthcoming election.

Kachikwu said the three famous opponents, Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Atiku of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Peter of the Labour party had one time or the other held political offices in the country and nothing came out of it.

He further charged Nigerians to try something different and vote for him in the February Election to effect changes in our nation.

During his interview session, he made it clear that the three most popular presidential candidates, Asiwaju, Atiku, and Peter Obi, all have one thing in common: a failed tenor of office while in position and urged Nigerians to take a chance of trying new things.

Kachikwu also frowned at the endorsement of these trio when there has been no debate on the nation’s issue. He added, “So, we enter this election, and nobody has come to say that we have debated the housing problem in Nigeria, the infrastructural deficit. What do we do about tourism? What do we do about healthcare, education, and our economy? Nobody has had the opportunity to discuss these in detail, and we are going into the election.

“So, when people on 25th February elect a president, what are they electing a president based on when they have not heard anyone speak critically to all the issues?”