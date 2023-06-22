The Nigerian Police have disclosed readiness to arrest and charge popular skitmaker and prankster, Abdullahi Maruff Adisa, popularly known as Trinity Guy, to court after another video of the content creator asking a minor to describe the color of his private part went viral on social media.

A Twitter user @damidenola who shared the video described it as sexual abuse of a minor and not in any way a comedy video.

Capturing the video, he wrote, “A video of Trinity Guy and a 10-year-old girl. This is sexual abuse of a minor and not a prank. He actually needs to be arrested.”

In the 45-second long video, the skit maker could be seen threatening the apparently shivering little girl to describe the color of his private part before he could leave her alone.

Reacting to the video, the Police Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, described video content as “rubbish and criminal”, adding that the police would, as a matter of urgency, ensure the skit maker is arrested and charged to court.

He wrote, “This is rubbish and criminal. This guy should be arrested and charged to court. We will act as soon as possible. I hate this scene. Child abuse!!!”

The video has generated reactions from social media users who described it as not just being appalling but also sexual abuse of the little girl involved.

Also reacting to the video, @Plato48466760 wrote, “I have always maintained that the security agencies need to step in for the purpose of preventing further abuses in the name of “content” creation.

The earlier these folks are arrested and thrown into jail, the better for the populace. #ThePoliceShouldActNow”. @Adepiti_adeniyi opined: “He should be arrested immediately. Most of the pranks these days are out of hand. Make a good example of him to others”.

@MorakinyoK tweeted, “Good, cuz how can someone call this a skit? He went too far. I’m trying to imagine if that’s my cousin or child, and I can’t lie my head dey hot”.

The fresh call for the arrest of the prankster is coming few days after CSP Adejobi had earlier ordered his arrest for failing to abide by the initial warnings to skit makers to regulate their pranks.





READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE